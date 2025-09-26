Nicolas Hamilton, the brother of Ferrari F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, has admitted that the rest of his 2025 season is in doubt after his car burst into flames at last week’s BTCC round at Silverstone.

Hamilton was competing in the first of three races at Silverstone last weekend when smoke appeared from underneath his SEAT Cupra Leon car.

Lewis Hamilton’s brother Nicolas facing uncertain wait ahead of BTCC finale

The 33-year-old, who suffers from cerebral palsy, managed to pull to to halt on the Wellington Straight and vacate his cockpit before the car burst into flames with smoke billowing into the air.

The Silverstone event was the penultimate round of the British Touring Car Championship season, with the finale set to be staged at Brands Hatch on October 4-5.

In a post to social media, Hamilton admitted that his participation in the final round of the season is uncertain in light of the blaze at Silverstone.

He wrote: “What an amazing picture of a very disappointing & scary moment for me, my family & friends to start my Sunday at Silverstone.

“I was surprisingly very calm throughout the whole situation, trying to save the car from any further damage whilst keeping myself safe & I am so proud of myself on how I handled the situation.

“After [the] fire, there is a question mark on whether I will be driving for the last round of the season at Brands Hatch next weekend.

“But if I don’t get the opportunity to finish the season off, I want to thank absolutley [sic] everyone for getting behind me this year.

“Friends, family & sponsors for the continued love & support in helping me follow my dream & continue my journey.

“I personally feel I have been driving the best I EVER have driven in the BTCC to date & I am so proud of my progress this year.”

Ferrari driver Hamilton, who was in Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the time of the BTCC race at Silverstone, is yet to comment publicly on his brother’s lucky escape.

The 40-year-old has been a keen supporter of his brother’s racing activities, memorably going undercover to watch his sibling from trackside at Donington Park in April 2023.

The younger Hamilton made his return to the BTCC in 2025 after sitting out the 2024 campaign.

He remains without a point to his name this season.

