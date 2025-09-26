Will Macintyre, the teenage racing driver, has thanked the F1 and wider motorsport community for its “unbelievable” support after he was diagnosed with brain and lung cancer.

Macintyre, who has competed in the GB3 single-seater championship in 2025, announced last week that he is to step away from motorsport “for the foreseeable future” after being diagnosed with cancer of the lung and brain.

The 18-year-old, who previously finished as runner up in the Ginetta Junior Championship and British F4 in 2022 and 2023 respectively, confirmed the news in a post on social media.

Macintyre wrote: “This is a very different post to usual, but I’ll just spit it out.

“Over the past few months, I haven’t quite felt myself and now it’s starting to make a bit more sense as to why.

“I’ve been diagnosed with both brain and lung cancer. Sadly, it’s as serious as it sounds!

“The amazing team at Milton Keynes Hospital have already been incredible in helping put a plan together for how I’m going to fight this.

“Unfortunately, this does mean I won’t be racing for the foreseeable future. But rest assured the second I’m able to, I’ll be back behind the wheel where I belong.

“A massive thank you goes to my family and friends for their support and to everyone who continues to back me through this unexpected detour.”

Macintyre concluded his post with a hashtag reading: “I’ll be back.”

The youngster’s post has been ‘liked’ by more than 88,000 accounts at the time of writing, with Sky F1 commentator David Croft and Nicolas Hamilton, the brother of Ferrari F1 driver and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, among those to reply to the message.

Speaking to the BBC, Macintyre commented that the has been overwhelmed by the “unbelievable” support he has received since his illness was made public.

He said: “Even people I’ve never met before: Max Verstappen, Kimi Antonelli and Susie Wolff, all wishing me well.”