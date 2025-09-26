Michael Schumacher F1 memorabilia fetches eye-watering auction sum

A Michael Schumacher-worn fire suit was recently sold for almost €100,000, amongst a selection of other memorabilia associated with the seven-time World Champion.

The fire suit in question was worn by Schumacher during the 2000 Hungarian Grand Prix as the German driver mounted his first World Championship challenge with Scuderia Ferrari.

During the 2025 Italian Grand Prix weekend, a selection of items owned by seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Michael Schumacher were placed up for auction at the Schumacher Lounge, hosted by Bonhams.

According to Bonhams, the overall sale achieved a 91 per cent sell-through rate, meaning that nearly all of the items offered found new homes. A percentage of the proceeds were donated to the Keep Fighting Michael Foundation, established by the Schumacher family in the wake of the former racer’s tragic skiing accident.

There were several major items for sale in the auction, including overalls from the 2000 Hungarian Grand Prix, a set of Benetton overalls used during the 1995 Pacific Grand Prix, a signed replica helmet, and much more. All told, 22 items hit the auction block.

The star of the auction was that 2000 Hungarian GP fire suit; originally estimated to sell for somewhere between €40,000 to 60,000, it was ultimately sold for a whopping €95,650.

That fire suit was won in the race where Schumacher finished second, during a season where he successfully mounted his first World Championship challenge as a Scuderia Ferrari driver after years of rebuilding the team to its former glory.

It was a landmark season for any Schumacher fan, and its sale price represents that.

All told, the auction brought in over €185,000, with only one replica helmet and one race-used helmet remaining upon the September 19 closing date.

Earlier this year, RM Sotheby’s hosted an auction for Schumacher’s Monaco Grand Prix-winning 2001 Ferrari F2001, which itself netted a stunning €15,980,000 at auction — setting a new record for the most expensive F1 car ever raced by the legendary German.

