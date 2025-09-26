Ferrari F1 driver Lewis Hamilton has revealed that his beloved dog Roscoe is currently in a coma after his heart briefly stopped after contracting pneumonia.

It comes after the seven-time World Champion experienced a “scary few hours” on Wednesday evening.

Hamilton adopted Roscoe, 12, during his first season with the Mercedes team in 2013 with the English bulldog often by his side in the F1 paddock.

The Ferrari driver caused alarm late on Wednesday by posting an image of the pet in an incubator following an apparent health scare.

Taking to Instagram’s story function, which allows images and video clips to be posted for a maximum 24-hour period, Hamilton wrote: “It’s been a scary few hours.

“Everyone please keep Roscoe in your thoughts and prayers.”

Hamilton issued a fresh update on Friday morning, revealing that the dog is currently in a coma after contracting pneumonia.

He wrote: “Please keep Roscoe in your thoughts. I want to keep you all updated.

“Roscoe caught pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe.

“He was admitted into hospital and sedated to calm him while they did checks on him and during the process his heart stopped.

“They managed to get a heartbeat back and now he’s in a coma. We don’t know whether he will wake from this.

“Tomorrow we’ll try to wake him up.

“I’m by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support.”

Hamilton’s latest comments come after PlanetF1.com revealed that the seven-time World Champion withdrew from Friday’s Pirelli tyre test at Mugello in light of Roscoe’s medical episode.

Hamilton had been expected to take to the track behind the wheel of a Ferrari SF-25 mule car, along with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, at the former Tuscan Grand Prix venue today.

However, Pirelli announced on Thursday that Ferrari reserve driver Zhou Guanyu would deputise for Hamilton with no explanation given for the seven-time World Champion’s absence.

PlanetF1.com understands that Hamilton’s absence is related to Roscoe’s health scare.

Haas is also on track at Mugello on Friday with Romain Grosjean returning to the cockpit of an F1 car for the first time since his famous fireball accident at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Grosjean is carrying out a TPC [Testing of Previous Car] run behind the wheel of the team’s 2023 car, almost five years after his last F1 start.

