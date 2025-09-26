Friday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Lewis Hamilton being replaced by Ferrari for a Pirelli tyre test after he issued a heartbreaking health update on his dog Roscoe.

With Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson facing uncertain futures, and Christian Horner’s next move under scrutiny after his $100million Red Bull exit, here’s today’s roundup…

Lewis Hamilton reveals beloved dog Roscoe in coma after pneumonia complications

Ferrari F1 driver Lewis Hamilton has revealed that his beloved dog Roscoe is in a coma after his heart briefly stopped after contracting pneumonia.

It comes after the seven-time World Champion experienced a “scary few hours” on Wednesday evening.

Roscoe’s heart stopped during treatment for his illness. Hamilton confirmed that an attempt to wake the 12-year-old English bulldog will be made on Saturday.

Lewis Hamilton withdraws from Pirelli test after Roscoe health scare

Ferrari reserve driver Zhou Guanyu deputised for Lewis Hamilton in Friday’s Pirelli tyre test at Mugello.

Hamilton had been expected to share driving duties with Charles Leclerc on Friday to aid Pirelli’s development of the new tyres for F1 2026 before it emerged that Zhou would take his place.

PlanetF1.com understands that Hamilton’s absence is directly related to Roscoe’s health scare.

Could Felipe Massa actually win $82million F1 legal case?

Felipe Massa’s legal case over the outcome of the 2008 F1 World Championship will begin at the High Court in London next month.

It emerged this week that the former Ferrari driver is reportedly seeking up to $82 million (£60m/€68.7m) in damages.

Could Massa actually win? PlanetF1.com deputy editor Mat Coch has scrutinised the case in detail.

Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson to be dropped for F1 2026?

Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson could both be dropped by Red Bull at the end of the F1 2025 season despite their improved performances at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

That is the claim of former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, who reckons the pair could be moved on in favour of an Arvid Lindblad and Alex Dunne pairing at junior squad Racing Bulls.

PlanetF1.com revealed earlier this month that Dunne, the McLaren junior currently competing in F2, has attracted the interest of Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko.

Christian Horner to Aston Martin ruled out by Guenther Steiner

Aston Martin does not need to hire former F1 team principal Christian Horner following his $100 million settlement to leave Red Bull.

That is the claim of Guenther Steiner, the former Haas F1 boss, who believes the apparent “problem” between Horner and Adrian Newey means a switch to Aston Martin would not work.

As revealed by PlanetF1.com on Monday, Horner has officially cut ties with Red Bull after reaching a $100million (£74.2m/€85.1m) settlement with the team.

