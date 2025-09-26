Sergio Perez has arrived at Cadillac F1’s Silverstone-based factory for his first run on the team’s simulator in anticipation of his return to the grid for the 2026 season.

Videos from the Cadillac team show Perez arriving in Silverstone following a visit to the outfit’s Charlotte base.

Sergio Perez makes Cadillac F1 simulator appearance

New videos from the Cadillac F1 team show incoming 2026 driver Sergio Perez arriving at the team’s Silverstone base before turning laps on the General Motors simulator.

This marks a major milestone in the team’s preparations for the incoming season, where Cadillac will make its official debut.

Perez first revealed his testing plans to media during a media appearance at Dodger Stadium that saw him throw the ceremonial first pitch in a Major League Baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies

“Next week, I will be in Charlotte and in England,” Perez said.

“For me, it’s important to drive this year, especially for the neck, so that my body adapts again to what’s going to happen in 2026.

“I will train in the simulator, and there are plans for me to test an old F1 car.”

More F1 analysis from PlanetF1.com:

👉 F1 uncovered: Hidden details from the Azerbaijan GP exposed

👉 The biggest gaps overturned in modern F1 history shows the improbable task for Verstappen

Because Cadillac is an incoming team, it does not have an older model F1 car in which Perez can drive; current plans for on-track testing are therefore fairly up in the air. It is not yet clear if Cadillac will utilize a previous car from another team, or if it will bring in machinery from a lower formula.

As such, all time in the simulator itself is critical for the Mexican driver as he readies himself for his F1 return.

“The goal is to arrive ready as a team for the first race,” Perez said during his MLB appearance, referencing the 2026 Australian Grand Prix that is a mere six months away.

“If we achieve that, I believe the potential is immense. A year of Formula 1 means lots of races; we’ll evolve.

“In the meantime, we need to be a solid team. I’m sure we’re going to surprise and that we can win points early in the season.”

Read next: F1 team boss pours cold water on Sergio Perez’s Cadillac F1 2026 target