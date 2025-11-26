Ross Brawn, the legendary Ferrari technical director, has expressed his confidence that Lewis Hamilton will overcome his current struggles.

Yet he believes the new F1 2026 rules will be crucial to the seven-time world champion’s hopes of a successful career at Maranello.

Ross Brawn backs Lewis Hamilton to deliver at Ferrari amid big F1 2026 question mark

Hamilton has endured a disastrous first season at Ferrari with the 40-year-old still awaiting his first podium finish with his new team following his blockbuster move from Mercedes.

His season arguably slumped to a new low at last weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, where Hamilton became the first Ferrari driver to qualify last on pure pace since Giancarlo Fisichella at the 2009 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

That came after John Elkann, the Ferrari chairman, urged Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc to “talk less” following a disappointing weekend in Brazil.

Brawn played an instrumental role in Michael Schumacher’s period of dominance with Ferrari at the turn of the century, overseeing a run of five drivers’ titles and six constructors’ championships.

He went on to sign Hamilton as Schumacher’s replacement at Mercedes at the end of the 2012 season, establishing the foundations for Hamilton’s run of six titles in seven years between 2014 and 2020.

Brawn is convinced that Hamilton has strength of character to get back on track at Ferrari, but believes all will hinge on Ferrari’s start under the new regulations in F1 2026.

He told the official F1 website: “Lewis is a pretty determined character and has shown resilience in the past, so there’s no reason why he won’t [deliver].

“I just hope that Ferrari get it right with the new rules.”

Formula 1’s chassis and engine regulations will be overhauled simultaneously for F1 2026 as the sport embraces 50 per cent electrification, fully sustainable fuels and active aerodynamics.

Rumours have persisted for some time that Hamilton’s former Mercedes team has the edge over the opposition for F1 2026, with the Brackley-based outfit’s preparations for the new rules widely believed to be advanced.

Various design details related to Ferrari’s F1 2026 car – codenamed Project 678 – have surfaced over recent weeks with the team expected to switch to adopt a pushrod suspension at both the front and rear for next season.

Unverified reports in Italy have indicated that Red Bull could take a similar route with the new RB22, the first car produced under the team’s partnership with US giant Ford.

It was claimed last month that Ferrari is developing a ‘revolutionary’ and ‘top secret’ intake system with its new engine for F1 2026.

Hamilton appeared to offer a worrying hint over Ferrari’s prospects for F1 2026 at the end of the race in Las Vegas, admitting that he was “not looking forward to next season.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: “It’s a terrible result. There is nothing positive to take from today.

“I’m eager for it to end. I’m looking forward to it ending. I’m not looking forward to the next one.”

Asked to clarify if he was referring to the next race in Qatar, he replied: “Next season.”

