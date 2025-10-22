Ferrari is developing a ‘revolutionary’ and ‘top-secret’ intake system for its new engine for the F1 2026 season, it has been claimed.

The 2026 season will see some of the biggest rule changes in F1 history as the chassis and engine regulations are overhauled simultaneously.

Ferrari reportedly developing ‘revolutionary’ F1 2026 engine component

Formula 1 will embrace 50 per cent electrification, fully sustainable fuels and active aerodynamics with the new rules proving a major technical challenge for the teams.

Five engine manufacturers will be represented on the F1 2026 grid with newcomers Audi F1 and Red Bull Powertrains-Ford joining Ferrari, Mercedes and Honda, which is making an official return to Formula 1 with the Aston Martin team after withdrawing at the end of 2021.

It is widely believed that Mercedes’ preparations for the new rules are more advanced than its competitors, with many expecting the Brackley-based team to re-emerge as a title-contending force in 2026.

Mercedes previously emerged as F1’s dominant force following the last engine rule changes in 2014, winning a record eight consecutive constructors’ titles and seven straight drivers’ championships split between Lewis Hamilton (2014-2015 and 2017-20) and Nico Rosberg (2016).

Hamilton, now a Ferrari driver, has struggled in his first season with his new team in 2025, failing to register a podium finish in his first 19 appearances in red.

However, Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc could be in for a boost ahead of 2026 with Ferrari said to be making encouraging progress with its new engine.

A report by the Italian edition of Motorsport.com has claimed that Ferrari is working on an aluminum alloy cylinder head for its 2026 engine ‘that will feature a top-secret intake system.’

It comes after a ‘highly innovative steel cylinder head’ solution, proposed by outgoing head of ICE (internal combustion engine) and research and development Wolf Zimmermann, was ‘abandoned’ due to reliability concerns.

Reports in Italy last month claimed that Zimmermann is expected to leave Ferrari when his work on the 2026 engine is complete, with Audi F1 likely to be his next destination.

Zimmermann is expected to be followed to Audi F1 by his deputy Lars Schmidt, with current power unit technical director Enrico Gualtieri set to take over Ferrari’s engine department.

The report adds that the lost time in switching between cylinder head designs has left Ferrari ‘playing catch up’ compared to Mercedes with Honda also ‘not far behind.’

An alarming report in April claimed that all but one engine manufacturer – believed to be Mercedes – has experienced serious trouble with the development of their new engines for F1 2026.

Two manufacturers were thought to be ‘a long way behind’ the clear pacesetters, with another struggling with an uncompetitive engine having opted for a different form of biofuel compared to its rivals, which have all elected for synthetic fuel.

Little was known about the progress of the fifth unnamed engine maker.

Laurent Mekies, the Red Bull team principal, recently admitted that it would be “silly” to expect the team to rival Mercedes and Ferrari from the start of 2026.

Mekies’ comments came after his predecessor, Christian Horner, claimed it would be “embarrassing” for the established engine manufacturers if RBPT-Ford produces a more powerful engine for next season.

