Have your say: Will Max Verstappen become 2025 World Champion?

We’ve had our say around the title chances of Max Verstappen increasing, now it’s time for you to have yours.

Our comments section has lit up with opinions around the destination of the 2025 Drivers’ title, and now we’re going to put it to a vote.

Vote: Will Max Verstappen become 2025 F1 World Champion?

It is true that Max Verstappen has reeled in 64 points to the World Championship lead in just four races, but he still has a 40-point deficit to Oscar Piastri with five races (and two Sprints) to come.

Piastri is not yet concerned about the Dutchman’s momentum, and both he and Lando Norris remain in the box seat as things stand.

Verstappen, though, has won three of the last four races and is clawing his way back into contention, and he admitted after Austin that “the chance is there” to battle for the title.

Analysis: United States Grand Prix

A selection of our writers have already weighed in on the Red Bull driver’s chances, and hundreds of you on social media have offered your opinions, too.

Now, we’re putting it to a simple vote with our poll at the bottom of the page: Will Max Verstappen become the F1 2025 World Champion?

Don’t forget to leave your comments on what may unfold, and you could be featured in the latest edition of the PlanetF1.com Postbox, to be published this week.

