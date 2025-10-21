Fred Vasseur has claimed that Ferrari chairman John Elkann’s statement over the United States Grand Prix weekend was aimed at a mysterious “third party.”

It comes after Christian Horner, the former Red Bull team principal, was again linked with an F1 comeback with Ferrari.

Fred Vasseur responds to Ferrari statement after Christian Horner rumours shot down

Vasseur found himself under pressure after Ferrari’s disappointing start to the F1 2025 season, with rumours ahead of June’s Canadian Grand Prix claiming the team was considering a replacement.

As reported at the time by PlanetF1.com, Horner was approached by Ferrari prior to his Red Bull exit in the aftermath of July’s British Grand Prix.

Antonello Coletta, the head of Ferrari’s successful World Endurance Championship operation, was also linked with Vasseur’s position with reports in Italy claiming he had turned down the role of Ferrari F1 team principal on a previous occasion.

Analysis: United States Grand Prix

👉 US GP conclusions: Verstappen’s big chance, more Piastri evidence, Ferrari culture clash

👉 US Grand Prix driver ratings: Verstappen shines with Piastri anonymous

Ferrari moved to end speculation over Vasseur’s future by announcing ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix that the Frenchman had signed a new multi-year contract to remain in charge.

With the team’s struggles continuing after the summer break, however, reports last week claimed that Horner has once again appeared on Ferrari’s radar.

Mr Elkann moved to shut down the latest rumours ahead of last weekend’s United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, reiterating his faith in Vasseur’s leadership.

Appearing at the 50th anniversary of the National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) in Washington, D.C., Elkann said: “I want to express our full confidence in team principal Fred Vasseur and in the work he is doing together with all his colleagues at Scuderia Ferrari – the mechanics, engineers and drivers who are busy this weekend in Austin.

“I would also like to reiterate the importance of teamwork on everyone’s part in order to maintain focus on the only goal that matters: always giving our best on the track.”

Speaking after Sunday’s race at the Circuit of the Americas, Vasseur commented that it was “good” for the entire Ferrari team to receive a vote of confidence from Mr Elkann.

And he hinted that the chairman’s comments were aimed at an “external target” not currently attached to Ferrari.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets in Austin: “For everybody it’s good to have this kind of message.

“But as we have a permanent contact, we already had the message. That [Elkann’s speech] was more for the third party and external target.”

Pressed on how significant Mr Elkann’s words were to him personally, Vasseur added: “Yes, it’s important.

“Because, like this, you stop the discussion and you are focused on the next one and not to reply to all the questions about this.”

What next for Christian Horner? A move to Ferrari thought highly unlikely

👉 Could Christian Horner’s F1 comeback really be with Ferrari?

👉 What next for Christian Horner? Ranking every F1 team in order of likelihood

As revealed by PlanetF1.com, Horner officially parted ways with Red Bull last month after agreeing a $100million (£74.2m/€85.1m) settlement.

It is understood that Horner will be free to pursue a return to the paddock at some point during the F1 2026 season under the terms of his Red Bull departure.

However, it is thought highly unlikely that Ferrari will prove to be Horner’s next destination.

The 51-year-old is thought to be prioritising a shareholding or team-ownership-style role for his expected F1 return, potentially in a similar role to that held by long-term adversary Toto Wolff, who as well as acting as chief executive and team principal owns a third of the Mercedes team.

He is highly unlikely to find a shareholding or ownership position at Ferrari, which is predominantly publicly owned (68.19 per cent) with the remainder split between Exor N.V. (21.20 per cent) and Piero Ferrari (10.61 per cent).

Ferrari’s hire-and-fire policy is also unlikely to appeal to Horner.

Six men – Jean Todt, Stefano Domenicali, Marco Mattiacci, Maurizio Arrivabene, Mattia Binotto and Vasseur – held the role of Ferrari team principal over the course of Horner’s 20-year stint in charge of Red Bull.

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock and Thomas Maher

Read next: Lewis Hamilton set to miss Mexican GP FP1 as Ferrari WEC driver steps in