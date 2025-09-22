Horner closes in on F1 return with huge $100 million Red Bull settlement

Christian Horner and Red Bull have officially parted ways, with the two parties reaching a settlement agreement more than two months after the former CEO and team boss was taken off operational duties.

Horner led Red Bull to eight Drivers’ Championships and six Constructors’ Championships over two decades in charge of the Milton Keynes-based squad, but was abruptly axed from his positions as team principal and CEO following the British Grand Prix.

A statement released today has confirmed Horner has now formally parted ways with Red Bull as of September 22.

It’s a process that has been in train for some time, after he was relieved of operational duties in the days immediately after the British Grand Prix in July.

In August, company records were updated revealing Horner had been removed as a director of a host of Red Bull’s F1-related operations. However, throughout this process, he remained a member of staff.

The announcement therefore formally and finally brings down the curtain on Horner’s time with the organisation, which began in 2005.

“Leading Red Bull Racing has been an honour and privilege,” said Horner in a statement confirming his exit.

“When we started in 2005, none of us could have imagined the journey ahead — the championships, the races, the people, the memories.

I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved as a team breaking records and reaching heights no-one would ever believe were possible and I will forever carry that with me.

“However for me my biggest satisfaction has been assembling and leading the most amazing group of talented and driven individuals and seeing them flourish as a subsidiary of an Energy Drinks company and seeing them take on and beat some of the biggest automotive brands in the world.”

As he departed the squad, he thanked Red Bull’s senior leadership, including its late patriarch Dietrich Mateschitz. Notable by omission, however, was any reference to Dr Helmut Marko.

“I would like to thank our incredible sponsors and partners for their unwavering support who have played a key role in all our success,” he said.

“I would like to say a big thank you to the fans for their ongoing belief and without whom there would be no Formula 1.

“Racing aside, I would also like to thank the shareholders, the late Dietrich Mateschitz for the opportunity he gave me as a 31 year old. Mark Mateschitz and Saravoot Yoovidyha and finally Chalerm and Daranee Yoovidhya for their friendship and commitment during my time at Red Bull as well as Oliver Mintzlaff and the Board for their guidance.”

Mintzlaff, Red Bull’s CEO of corporate projects and investments, and the man who ultimately made the call on Horner’s exit, was similarly effusive.

“We would like to thank Christian for his exceptional work over the last 20 years,” he said in a statement.

“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.

“Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”

The exact details of the financial settlement reached have not been revealed, but PlanetF1.com understands a compromise was reached on the sum, which is believed to be in the ballpark of $100 million (£74.2m).

This compromise is expected to mean Horner will remain out of F1 for the next few months, but could be free to return to competition before the second half of next year, a significant reduction in an enforced absence from where settlement discussions had started from.

The final farewell between Red Bull and Horner, coming weeks after his termination as a director of the various Red Bull companies under the F1 holding company, also raises questions about the possibility of a caveat to ensure that other employees don’t leave the organisation to follow Horner if and when he returns to F1 competition – such caveats not being unusual in competitive industries, although are difficult to enforce from a labour law perspective.

Horner, the second most winning F1 team boss behind Ron Dennis, had been on a long-term contract to lead Red Bull’s F1 operations until, at least, 2030, before he was suddenly axed in the days after the British Grand Prix.

No official reason has been given, nor was ever offered by Red Bull GmbH, as to why Horner was removed from his posts, but it’s thought that there was fundamental disagreements between Horner and Red Bull GmbH CEO Oliver Mintzlaff and advisor Helmut Marko, Horner’s fellow team director, regarding overall control of the team, with Mintzlaff and Marko eager to bring control of this aspect to the Austrian parent company.

In a bid to maintain the existing status quo, Horner’s firm pushback against proposals coincided with difficult weekends at the team’s home races in Austria and Silverstone, which was followed just days later by Horner being summoned to a meeting and informed of his removal.

At the same time as this meeting, back at Milton Keynes, chief marketing officer Oliver Hughes and group director of communications Paul Smith were also escorted from the premises as they were placed on gardening leave ahead of severance as employees.

Weeks later, Horner was removed as a director of all the Red Bull companies under the Red Bull Technology holding company, with team successor Laurent Mekies being slotted in in his stead.

While McLaren has clearly come out on top with a more versatile racecar than the Red Bull in F1 2025, the car developed by Pierre Wache’s technical group under Horner has won three Grands Prix – one of these under the oversight of new team boss Laurent Mekies – and Max Verstappen remains a dark horse for this year’s Drivers’ Championship, with no other team clearly between McLaren and Red Bull.

With Horner now starting a period of leave from the F1 paddock, it’s not yet clear where he may return. He has been strongly linked with a potential buy-in or purchase of the Alpine team, with speculation about him teaming up with former F1 chairman Bernie Ecclestone to help fund such a deal, but Groupe Renault CEO Francois Provost has reiterated the French manufacturer’s commitment to F1, seemingly closing off any purchase options.

What is most likely is that Horner will seek an F1 return with some modicum of team ownership, as, despite his success in turning Red Bull into a behemoth of F1, his status as ‘just’ an employee has made him relatively easy to remove when no longer wanted by the team’s owners.

In the interim, he harbours no ill will towards the team, or Laurent Mekies, who has succeeded him at the helm in Milton Keynes.

“I wish Laurent, Max, Yuki and all of the Red Bull Technology Group the very best for the future,” he said.

“I am confident they will, as ever, deliver success on the track, for our fans, and continue to push to the maximum and I look forward to seeing the first Red Bull / Ford engine in the back of RB22 next year as well as the exciting RB17.”

