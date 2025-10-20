Monday’s fast-paced F1 news includes new information emerging after Red Bull was hit with a ‘significant penalty’ by the FIA in the aftermath of the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

With Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton set to sit out an FP1 session for the first time in the F1 2025 season in Mexico, and Daniel Ricciardo showering praise on Max Verstappen, here’s today’s roundup…

Red Bull ‘tapegate’ incident emerges after FIA hands out ‘significant penalty’

A Red Bull team member attempted to interfere with a piece of tape attached to the pit wall by rivals McLaren ahead of Sunday’s United States Grand Prix, it has been claimed.

It comes after the team was hit with a ‘significant’ €50,000 fine, half of which is suspended, for a procedural breach ahead of the race start.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen claimed a third win in four races in Austin, Texas.

Lewis Hamilton set to miss Mexican Grand Prix FP1

Lewis Hamilton is set to sit out the first practice session at this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix with Ferrari announcing that Antonio Fuoco will drive in FP1.

It will mark Fuoco’s first appearance on an official F1 race weekend more than a decade after the Italian carried out his maiden Formula 1 test with Ferrari.

Ferrari has not yet confirmed that Fuoco will replace Hamilton. However, teammate Charles Leclerc has already met the requirement to sit out two practice sessions for a rookie driver this season.

Daniel Ricciardo: Max Verstappen ‘is so good’

Daniel Ricciardo quipped that Max Verstappen was “contacting the restaurant about his steak cooked medium rare for later tonight” during the United States Grand Prix, such was his dominance in Sunday’s race.

Verstappen controlled the race from lights to flag at the Circuit of the Americas to add to his recent victories in Italy and Azerbaijan.

Ricciardo, participating in a live chat with fans during the race, remarked at one stage: “Max is ridiculous. Kid’s so good.”

Oscar Piastri ‘insecure’ as F1 2025 title pressure grows

F1 2025 championship leader Oscar Piastri is feeling “insecure” as the title race reaches a crescendo.

That is the claim of former Jordan, Toyota and Marussia driver Timo Glock, who says the pressure is showing for the McLaren driver.

Piastri holds a 14-point lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris with five rounds remaining.

Franco Colapinto facing Alpine review after team orders ignored

Steve Nielsen, the Alpine managing director, has admitted the team was left “disappointed” by Franco Colapinto’s failure to obey team instructions in the United States Grand Prix.

Colapinto hold an order to hold position behind teammate in the closing stages in Austin to pass teammate Pierre Gasly, with the pair ultimately finishing 17th and 19th respectively.

Colapinto is yet to be confirmed by Alpine for the F1 2026 season, with executive adviser Flavio Briatore recently revealing that Paul Aron is the Argentine’s main threat.

