Dropping points to Max Verstappen in four successive race weekends, Oscar Piastri is “insecure” and McLaren as a team is feeling “the nervousness”.

That’s the opinion of former F1 driver turned Sky Deutschland pundit, Timo Glock after Verstappen secured maximum points at the United States Grand Prix to slash his deficit to Piastri in the Drivers’ standings to 40 points.

Oscar Piastri title tilt: Big questions facing the McLaren driver

⦁ Oscar Piastri is in the midst of his worst run of the season

⦁ Max Verstappen has clawed back 66 points in four race weekends

⦁ Questions asked about Piastri as pressure mounts

It had been as much as 104 after the Dutch Grand Prix, the last time Piastri stood on the top step of the podium.

Verstappen has since gone on a charge, winning in Monza and Baku before bringing his RB21 home in second place at the Singapore Grand Prix. He then dominated in Austin, winning the Sprint and the grand prix from pole to flag.

That’s 101 of the maximum 108 points that were in play from Monza to Austin.

Talking points from the United States Grand Prix

👉 McLaren’s conundrum: Will Max Verstappen capitalise on wilting Oscar Piastri?

👉 US GP conclusions: Verstappen’s big chance, more Piastri evidence, Ferrari culture clash

In sharp contrast, championship leader Piastri is in the midst of his worst run for this season with just one podium in four weekends.

The Australian was third in Monza, but in the following races recorded a DNF when he crashed in Baku on the opening lap, a P4 in Singapore and a P5 in Austin where he didn’t complete the Sprint after a Turn 1 collision. That’s a mere 37 points.

As such Piastri’s lead has been slashed by Verstappen 104 points to just 40 with five race weekends remaining.

The 24-year-old has downplayed it, telling PlanetF1.com and other media outlets in Austin: “I’d still rather be where I am than the other two [Norris and Verstappen].”

Oscar Piastri: “I’d still rather be where I am than the other two.” pic.twitter.com/XblXMsblfA — Michelle Foster (@michf1fos) October 20, 2025

He added: “Ultimately, if we can find our way again, find our pace, and certainly for me, find the pace again, then I don’t have any major concerns.

“Still a long way to go in the championship, it is still for Max anyway. He’s obviously chased it down pretty quick, but it’s not exactly a small gap with five rounds to go. So I think if we can find our pace again, then things take care of themselves.”

But while the Aussie may seem assured, former F1 driver Glock believes he’s feeling the pressure that comes with a first World title title.

“He’s insecure,” the German said. “In his third year in Formula 1, he is in a situation where the pressure is growing. The free driving from the beginning of the year is no longer so easy.”

In fact, Glock reckons the entire McLaren team is feeling it as Verstappen continues to reel in the teammates.

“The nervousness is there for the whole team,” he said. “The problem is that there are race tracks where Mercedes is suddenly there, Ferrari was strong here. That’s the problem for Oscar and Lando, that there can be other teams that take points away from them.

“For me, Max Verstappen is too dominant for anyone to put him under pressure.”

Even Verstappen, who all but wrote off his chances after the early rounds of the season, is starting to believe a fifth successive World title is possible.

“Yeah, for sure, the chance is there,” he said after the race when asked about his title credentials.

“We just need to try and deliver these kind of weekends now until the end. So, we’ll just try whatever we can. You know, I think it is exciting, and I’m just very excited to the end.”

