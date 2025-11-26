Sebastian Vettel has revealed he has not yet ruled out a return to the track in future having previously tested WEC Hypercar machinery with Porsche.

The four-time Formula 1 world champion has been asked about what could happen next in his career, be it on or off-track, and the 38-year-old has not yet ruled out making a return behind the wheel.

Sebastian Vettel on potential racing return: ‘I don’t rule it out’

The former Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin driver tested the Porsche 963 last spring as he assessed the top-class machinery in the World Endurance Championship, but a seat did not come to fruition at the time.

Since his retirement from Formula 1 at the end of 2022, Vettel has been linked with a return to the track on multiple occasions, but he has steered clear of adding fuel to any speculation and reiterated his desire to get back on track.

Now, he explained he is remaining open to the possibility to getting back on track if the right opportunity arises.

He spoke of the appeal that endurance racing currently holds, having completed his previous Porsche test and understanding the “attractive” differences between sports cars and Formula 1.

Put to him on the Beyond the Grid podcast that he’s unlikely to be seen in a driving capacity again, he replied: “I don’t know that. I haven’t ruled it out completely.

“I tested the Porsche. It was fun, to be honest. I mean, it wasn’t a Formula 1 car, but also I didn’t expect it to be a Formula 1 car.

“So I enjoyed it and I can see the element of sharing a car and being more of a team.

“In Formula 1, it’s all elbows out, you try to beat your teammate, and it’s the same drill: ‘Where am I? Where are the others?’

“So I can see the element of sharing a car and doing something a bit more together, and the endurance side of things being attractive.

“So I don’t know, if the right opportunity comes up… I was speaking at the time with Porsche, but it just never really materialised.

“I don’t rule it out. I know that I’m getting older, but I’m not ‘old’ old.

“I’m still in very good shape, because I love sports.”

While he admitted “I’m very happy with where I am now” in having more time for family life and his off-track initiatives, being back in the Formula 1 paddock did make him miss being behind the wheel – but only at certain moments.

“It’s the intense moments that I might miss here and there,” he explained, “like when I was in Japan for Buzzin’ Corners, watching the qualifying on the sideline.

“I was like, ‘I wish I would be in the car right now’, because I know exactly how it feels in low fuel, that track [Suzuka], new tyres.

“I wish I could explain to you how it feels.

“But then I was there on Sunday as well, and I saw them coming around, full tank, tyres you’ve got to look after and manage – so that bit, I didn’t miss.

“It’s those moments of Monaco or street circuits when you know, in qualifying, ‘Okay, right now is the time, and you’re on the edge’, or racing when you’re in that fight, and the intensity.

“Somebody’s breathing down your neck or you’re trying to hunt somebody down, and you’re over the radio with the team, you get all the information and what’s going on, and you’re reading the race.

“So, bits like that, yes. But like I said, I also feel that there’s plenty of other things now that I enjoy.”

