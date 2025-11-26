Adrian Newey will take on the role of Aston Martin team principal from the 2026 season, with Andy Cowell changing role to chief strategy officer.

Cowell had overseen Aston Martin as team principal and CEO, but Aston Martin has announced that Newey and Cowell have agreed to divide their responsibilities, and the team’s managing technical partner will become team principal from next year.

PlanetF1.com reported over the weekend that Cowell had been set to take on a new role within Aston Martin imminently, with several contenders having been mooted for a potential move into the team principal role.

Instead, the team looked to an internal solution, with design great Newey taking on the role in a move that will get both Newey and Cowell to “focus on their individual strengths and expertise, ensuring organisational efficiency.”

Newey moved to Aston Martin in a role which included shares in the team, taking on leadership of their 2026 car design and now adding the role of team principal to his CV for the first time.

Cowell, meanwhile, will take on the role of chief strategy officer, which will see him work closely with power unit partners Honda, and ensuring the integration of the team’s new power unit, fuel and chassis together, with Cowell having been responsible for Mercedes’ High Performance Powertrains division prior to his Aston move.

As for Newey, he will be leading the team trackside on race weekends as well as continuing to oversee the design of Aston Martin’s 2026 challenger.

Newey said: “Over the last nine months, I have seen great individual talent within our team.

“I’m looking forward to taking on this additional role as we put ourselves in the best possible position to compete in 2026, where we will face an entirely new position with Aston Martin now a works team combined with the considerable challenge faced by the new regulations.

“Andy’s new role, focusing on the integration of the new PU with our three key partners, will be pivotal in this journey.”

Cowell said: “Having implemented much needed structural changes as we transition to a full works team and set the foundations for Adrian and the wider organisation, it is an appropriate time for me to take a different role as Chief Strategy Officer.

“In this role, I will help to optimise the technical partnership between the Team, Honda, Aramco and Valvoline and to ensure the seamless integration of the team’s new PU, fuel and chassis.”

Aston Martin currently sits eighth in the Constructors’ Championship, and will be switching to Honda factory power from the 2026 season, having previously had a customer deal with Mercedes.

