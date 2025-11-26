In a major Aston Martin leadership change effective as of F1 2026, Adrian Newey is to become the new team principal.

Chairman Lawrence Stroll believes that this change will allow Newey to “make full use of his creative and technical expertise” to the benefit of Aston Martin, with current team boss and CEO Andy Cowell to transition into the ‘chief strategy officer’ role.

PlanetF1.com reported following the Las Vegas Grand Prix that Cowell was to depart his current role with Aston Martin, which the Silverstone-based squad made official in a huge Wednesday announcement.

In addition, Aston Martin dropped the bombshell that it will be Newey who takes over as team principal from F1 2026, as Aston Martin strives to optimise the contributions of Newey and Cowell in the pursuit of world championship glory.

Stroll was on hand at the Aston Martin base in Silverstone on Wednesday to inform personnel of the changes that are to come into effect.

Newey, one of Formula 1’s greatest car designers, who has contributed to a total of 26 world championship wins, only began work at Aston Martin in March under the managing technical partner title, while he also became a shareholder in the team.

Cowell, meanwhile, who Newey will succeed as team principal, joined the team at the tail end of 2024. The mastermind behind Mercedes’ dominant F1 hybrid engine, he was lured back to the sport by the Aston Martin challenge.

In a mutual decision, Cowell and Newey will divide their responsibilities via the new roles. Cowell will work closely with new engine partner Honda and other key allies, while Newey runs the Aston Martin squad as team principal.

Newey has been hard at work leading Aston Martin’s F1 2026 chassis design as the sweeping regulation changes loom, and Stroll believes the fresh senior management re-shuffle will get the best out of Newey and Cowell.

Reacting to the changes, Stroll said: “Andy Cowell has been a great leader this year. He’s focussed on building a world-class team and getting them to work well together, as well as fostering a culture that puts the race car back at the heart of what we do.

“This leadership change is a mutual decision we have reached in the interest of the team. We all look forward to continuing working with him in his new capacity as chief strategy officer.

“I’m also pleased that Adrian Newey will step into the team principal role, which will enable him to make full use of his creative and technical expertise. Both these changes will ensure the team is best placed to play to their collective strengths.”

Before F1 2026 arrives, Aston Martin remains in the fight for sixth in this season’s Constructors’ Championship. Racing Bulls currently holds that position, 18 points up the road.

