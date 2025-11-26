The Qatar Grand Prix weather forecast has landed, which represents a total shift from the conditions in Las Vegas last time out.

While both races take place at night, the cool conditions in Nevada are replaced with something much warmer as Formula 1 heads to Lusail for one of the sport’s most physical races.

Qatar Grand Prix weather forecast: What are conditions like for Friday?

Friday 28 November

FP1 (4.30pm-5.30pm local; 1.30pm-2.30pm UK) and Sprint Qualifying (8.30pm-9.14pm local; 5.30pm-6.14pm UK)

Conditions for Friday are set to be sunny and dry all day, as is to be expected in the desert climate of Qatar, with the late afternoon FP1 session set to have air temperatures of 26°C.

For Sprint qualifying later in the evening, it will remain dry but temperatures will have eased to approximately 22°C.

Qatar GP weather forecast: What are conditions like for Saturday?

Saturday 29 November

Sprint (5pm local, 2pm UK) and Qualifying (9pm-10pm local, 6pm-7pm UK)

The 19-lap Sprint around Qatar will be the first race action of the weekend, and the late afternoon sun is set to be over the Lusail International Circuit for the session, with in-race temperatures of 25°C expected.

Like Friday’s weather, conditions are expected to cool somewhat for a late-night qualifying session in Lusail, dropping to 21°C come the time of the session.

Sunday 30 November

Qatar Grand Prix (7pm local; 4pm UK)

The race takes place two hours earlier than the qualifying session on Saturday night, which is likely to lead to slightly increased track temperatures for the start of the race.

Air temperature is due to be around 22°C, with a 0% chance of rain listed for the entire Qatar Grand Prix weekend.

