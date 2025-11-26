As the push continues from Thailand to bring Formula 1 to the nation, The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has proposed a track layout which could host the grand prix.

Discussions are underway with the Formula One Group over the possibility of a Grand Prix in Thailand, following the approval of a $1.3 billion project to secure an event which would arrive on the calendar in 2028. The release of a proposed track takes the plans a step further.

Thailand F1 street track design unveiled

The SAT has proposed a 5.7-kilometre street track, in the capital city of Bangkok, which would play host to a grand prix in the nation. A clockwise circuit in this updated plan, it would feature 18 corners.

This is what the Thailand F1 track will look like, based on details available so far. Please excuse the poor Photoshop job! The circuit is about 5.7km in length, pit complex at the top of this map, going anti-clockwise. #F1 #Thailand pic.twitter.com/kCeEGLLqst — Mat Coch (@matcoch) June 17, 2025

The SAT is targeting a five-year deal for the grand prix, commencing in 2028.

The Formula 1 calendar has steadily grown over recent years, up to its current format of 24 rounds. Promoters from around the globe are clambering for a spot, with Formula 1 having seen a huge spike in popularity.

Thailand’s F1 bid has an important backer from within the sport, that being Williams’ Thai driver Alex Albon, who has been actively involved in the project.

Albon spoke with Thailand’s prime minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

“It was a continuation of the talks that Stefano [Domenicali, F1 president and CEO] had – just seeing in what ways I can help. For Thailand, there’s a huge opportunity to help promote motorsport,” said Albon.

“It’s not the most followed sport out there, the Premier League is, but we can do a good job and inspire people there, not just drivers but engineers, mechanics, people in marketing.

“There’s a huge young generation. I was blown away by the amount of people there when we had a meeting.

“It’s growing a lot but it’s about how can we get it to another level for hopefully when the race comes along.”

