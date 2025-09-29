Cadillac F1 has announced the signing of former Miami GP president Tyler Epp to become its global head of commercial strategy.

Epp will be the first person to take on this key off-track position as the team builds itself up to enter the Formula 1 grid in the 2026 season.

Tyler Epp was one of the senior figures behind the scenes who became instrumental in Formula 1’s arrival in Miami in 2022, with part of his remit in his new role to bolster Cadillac’s sponsorship ranks, with the team yet to sign with a title sponsor for its Formula 1 debut.

Having recently left his role with the Miami Grand Prix, Epp was among the team to help secure the event’s future until 2041 – with Miami now holding the longest contract for race hosting on the Formula 1 calendar.

Tommy Hilfiger and Jim Beam have already been announced as Cadillac sponsors, but Epp’s responsibility will be to build the team’s commercial arm even further into the future.

He will broaden his motorsport experience further in this role, having previously been general manager of NASCAR outfit Hall of Fame Racing and director of team operations and business development at US motorsport institution, Chip Ganassi Racing.

He’ll also continue evolving his experience in the sports world overall, having played critical roles in structuring the business development of National Football League franchises like the San Diego Padres and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Epp said of his appointment: “I’ve spent so much of my career in racing, and the past several years helping redefine what American motorsports can be.

“I can’t think of a more exciting and promising opportunity to galvanize our sport in the United States and beyond than this one.

“The Cadillac Formula 1 Team is poised to become a global force in F1 that’s rooted in American tradition and ingenuity, I’m incredibly proud to join this effort from the very beginning.”

“We could not have found a better leader and visionary to build out the commercial arm of our team,” added Dan Towriss, CEO of Cadillac F1 and TWG Motorsports.

“His work shaping the Miami Grand Prix into one of the marquee events on the Formula 1 calendar demonstrates his unique command of the sport domestically and worldwide.”

Cadillac F1 has already been making key behind-the-scenes decisions ahead of its arrival on the grid next season, having signed two experienced campaigners in Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez to drive for the team, along with IndyCar star Colton Herta taking on a reserve role next season and Graeme Lowdon in the role of team principal.

