Red Bull and Mercedes have rolled out some updates to their cars for this weekend’s race in Singapore, the 18th round of the championship.

Max Verstappen’s quest to continue putting McLaren under some pressure in the title fight this weekend will be bolstered by revisions made to his RB21 for the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Red Bull keeps up development push for Singapore Grand Prix

Having brought along a re-profiled inboard wing assembly for rear local load last time out in Azerbaijan, Red Bull has shown up with more changes to the RB21 this weekend in Singapore.

At what has become a particular weak circuit for Red Bull in recent years, the only track at which Max Verstappen has not won yet, his quest this weekend will be aided by two small changes to his RB21.

At the front, the wing has evolved to increase the camber across some of the sections.

This will aid performance by way of increasing local load while maintaining airflow stability.

Towards the rear, the RB21’s engine cover has been tweaked to enlarge the top-body exit areas, specifically to enhance cooling efficiency at one of the hottest events of the year.

This is said to be more effective than usual cooling louvres, according to the document of declaration to the FIA.

Mercedes, like Red Bull, has also kept up the development push, with a reprofiled front wing flap aimed at reducing local loads, specifically for the Singapore race track, as it allows for an appropriate car balance to be found.

The two front-running teams are the only ones to bring notable updates to their cars for this weekend, with the eight remaining teams all showing up with specifications previously used at races in F1 2025.

With only seven race weekends, including Singapore, left in 2025, the rewards for bringing updates to the current cars are now minimal, given the revolutionary rules on the way for F1 2026.

This means that the team’s resources are now almost fully on next year’s machines rather than extracting further performance from the current crop.

