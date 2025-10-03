Lando Norris ended up colliding with the pitwall on the garage side when an unsighted Charles Leclerc drove straight into him during FP2.

The McLaren driver ended up wiping out his front wing against the pitwall when Ferrari released Charles Leclerc straight into Norris’ path, with the FIA set to investigate the incident immediately after the second practice session.

Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc collide in the pits

The second practice session at Marina Bay had already been red-flagged as Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson ripped the right-hand side of his car off against the barriers at Turn 17.

With the teams anticipating the official reveal of the timing of the session restart, some teams attempted to pre-empt this reveal by queueing at the end of the pitlane.

During this flurry of car releases, both McLarens left their garages to trundle down the pitlane, while Ferrari, further down the row of garages, released Charles Leclerc.

Onboard camera footage looking straight at Leclerc showed the Monegasque had put blind faith in his mechanics as he didn’t look to his right to spot oncoming traffic, and the Ferrari driver collided with the left-front wheel of Norris’ McLaren.

This resulted in Norris being bounced into the pitwall concrete, resulting in immediate damage to his car as his front wing broke apart. Radioing in, Norris confirmed he was OK as he pointed out that Leclerc had driven straight into him.

The FIA race stewards confirmed the incident will be investigated straight after the session, and Leclerc and a Ferrari team representative have been summoned before the stewards at 22:30 local time for an alleged breach of Article 34.14.a of the Sporting Regulations, pertaining to an unsafe release.

While a team punishment is most likely if Ferrari is found to be at fault, if the stewards do decide Leclerc could have played a part in the collision due to a lack of precaution, the Monegasque could find himself subjected to a reprimand or grid penalty.

Developing story…

