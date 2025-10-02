Charles Leclerc has offered a bleak outlook for the balance of the F1 2025 season for Ferrari.

The Scuderia has slipped to third behind Mercedes in the Constructors’ Championship following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with Leclerc suggesting his team has its work cut out if it’s to secure a win this year.

Charles Leclerc doesn’t believe Ferrari can win in F1 2025

Seven rounds remain in F1 2025 as the circus touched down in Singapore, with McLaren having dominated the campaign. Red Bull and Mercedes have both also been race winners, with Max Verstappen even an outside contender for the Drivers’ title.

Ferrari stands alone as the only top-four team without a race win, excluding Lewis Hamilton’s Chinese GP sprint success.

Worse still is that Leclerc doubts whether that fact will change, as while some of the coming circuits will play to the SF-25, it’s unlikely to emerge as the class of the field at any given point.

“I think it’s very unlikely,” Leclerc confessed when asked if Ferrari will win a race before the end of the season.

“Just because, unfortunately, the McLaren is also very strong when it’s warm. So compared to our main competitors, we might be stronger; so against the Mercedes I think we have chances to be stronger on those races, and I think we’ll be stronger on those races, however, compared to McLaren, I don’t think we’ll ever have the upper hand compared to them.”

After 17 races so far in 2025, Leclerc sits fifth in the drivers’ championship with second place to Lando Norris in Monaco his best result of the season.

It’s Ferrari’s best too, with Lewis Hamilton yet to mount the rostrum on a Sunday – his Chinese sprint success the standout moment in an underwhelming debut campaign with the Scuderia.

Still, they’ve combined to leave the Italian squad only four points adrift of Mercedes in the Constructors’ Championship, a competition McLaren could wrap up in Singapore this weekend.

