George Russell dismisses Max Verstappen safety claim after Nurburgring race

George Russell said F1 drivers have to be able “to do what you enjoy in life” after Max Verstappen’s run at the Nurburgring was suggested as being overly dangerous.

Verstappen swapped an F1 car for a GT3 Ferrari last weekend when he competed in an event at the Nürburgring, but it was put to some of his fellow drivers that it may be an unnecessary risk.

Verstappen, unsurprisingly, impressed on his debut by winning the four-hour race. As he returns to the F1 cockpit in Singapore this weekend, some of his colleagues have been asked whether driving around tracks like the legendary Nordschleife was overly dangerous.

The example of Robert Kubica, who was nearly killed after he competed in a rally event in 2011, was brought up, but Russell said drivers must be allowed to pursue their passion.

“I think you have to do what you enjoy in life,” Russell said in Singapore. “And there’s a risk in everything.

“We can slip on the paddle court, and break a leg as an example, or you fall down the stairs in the morning.

“So I think obviously there are certain things that have a greater risk. Obviously, rally is probably a higher risk than racing a GT3 car on a race track, but ultimately, we all have to do what we enjoy. This is life.

“A lot of drivers go skiing as well; you can’t wrap yourself in bubble wrap.”

Russell was joined in the press conference by Lando Norris and Esteban Ocon who both said it was good to see Verstappen trying other disciplines.

Norris in particular suggested winning four world titles had given Verstappen increased freedom to pursue his passions.

“It’s cool. It’s nice he can go and do what he wants,” Norris said. “I think after you win four World Championships, you have a bit more right to just go and choose what you want to do.

“Everyone knows how much Max loves doing all those things. And it’s nice that he goes to do something else that he enjoys, but you can do what you want.

“I don’t know how much it adds to your greatness or not, but the fact he can go into any series and be probably the best, I think, does show how good he is and how great he is.

“I’ve said it many times, I think he’s born to be and will forever be one of the best ever, and if not the best in Formula 1. So I think for anyone to have a chance of going up against him and beating him is pretty slim at times.

“I respect it. I think it’s a great thing. If I could go and do it more, maybe I would.

“I don’t know about my future still,” he continued.

“I still see a time when I’ll just want to leave Formula 1 and go and do other things, go play golf and have some fun elsewhere, but I respect a lot what Max does and I respect Max a lot, like I’ve always said.

“I love the Nordschleife, so that is probably another place I would love to go and try, at one point.”

Ocon too expressed a desire to race around the circuit, saying he had done so many times on Gran Turismo.

“I watched some of it. Obviously, was a very long race,” he said. “I’ve done some testing and developing on some cars on the Nordschleife last year, because I wanted to learn the track and have a feel for myself.

“I’ve been racing this track on Gran Turismo for years and years, and to have seen Max going there and winning the race was obviously incredible.

“We have a very busy schedule. He’s fighting for a World Championship potentially, and he’s won already four, which helps in his decision of going or not.

“But if I was in his position, I would probably do the same.”

