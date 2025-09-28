Liam Lawson has reaffirmed his main goal is to stay in Formula 1 with the Red Bull stable next season, but has opened his mind to the possibility of racing elsewhere on the grid.

Lawson is not yet contracted beyond the end of 2025 in Formula 1, and with teammate Isack Hadjar tipped for a potential promotion, along with Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad rumoured to potentially step up next season, along with reported talks with McLaren junior Alex Dunne, Lawson’s future is not yet secured for next season.

Liam Lawson seeing bigger picture in F1 2026 seat hopes

The New Zealander earned a career-best finish in Formula 1 last time out in Baku, beating Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull Racing machine among others to finish fifth in Azerbaijan.

For the Racing Bulls driver, he confirmed his main priority is to remain within the Red Bull stable next season, with most of the other seats in Formula 1 either already contracted or deals close to being finalised.

That being said, Lawson is looking at how he can become a winner in Formula 1, and explained that “it doesn’t need to be specific” as to where he manages that outright goal.

Former Red Bull-linked drivers in Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz all remain on the grid to this day and have enjoyed success elsewhere, and Lawson is looking more broadly at the sport when it comes to his future.

“I think hopefully [within] the next few races,” Lawson replied when asked when he will know more about his 2026 plans. “It’s obviously hard to know, but obviously we’re all chasing the dream.

The current state of the F1 2026 driver market

“I think the first goal is getting into Formula 1, but obviously we’re all here to try and win.

“I think I spent a long time, especially joining as a junior when I was 17 years old, I was just looking at: ‘How do I get to Red Bull Racing?’ And that was just where I saw my future.

“I think maybe – not that I forgot why I do it – but I think that was so much of the goal that I think it’s easier for me to sit back and realise now that the goal has always been winning, and getting to the top – and I think it’s not necessarily…it doesn’t need to be specific to where that is.”

Pressed on the potential of looking at other teams, Lawson added that most of the places on the grid are secure for next season, so his main priority at this stage is to keep his drive with Red Bull – be it through Red Bull Racing or Racing Bulls.

“As drivers, always the main thing for us is to be in Formula 1, so we’re focused on securing a seat and, honestly, that’s my goal at the moment,” he said.

“So in terms of other teams, obviously, I think pretty much everyone’s nearly either locked in or has a pretty good idea of what they’re doing next year anyway so, right now it’s mostly talking to Red Bull and trying to secure a seat – and [that’s] where I am at the moment.

“Beyond that, I think right now, I think it’s at a point where I think most of them [seats] are pretty much gone, I would say.”

Lawson currently sits 13th in the Drivers’ standings, nine points behind Racing Bulls teammate Hadjar.

