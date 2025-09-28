Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has offered some insight into the timeline he’s working to with Isack Hadjar.

The young Frenchman, who currently races with Racing Bulls, is tipped to be promoted alongside Max Verstappen, with some suggestions that could occur this season.

Helmut Marko identifies ‘good time’ for Isack Hadjar promotion

Hadjar has impressed in his rookie season, underscoring his promise with a fine podium at the Dutch Grand Prix.

It’s made him the leading candidate to partner Verstappen at the senior Red Bull team next season, replacing Yuki Tsunoda.

In anticipation of that switch, it has even been suggested that Hadjar could be swapped with Tsunoda before the end of this season.

However, Marko has suggested the best time to make the change would be as the new regulations come into play for F1 2026.

“Of course, these ground effect cars are very special and, through the regulations, it will be a completely new sort of driving,” Marko said when asked whether 2026, and the reset of the regulations it introduces, marked the perfect opportunity.

“You have to use a lot of your brain for the recovery system. So I think it’s a good move, it’s a good time for a move.”

More on Isack Hadjar

Red Bull boasts four seats in Formula 1 across Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls.

PlanetF1.com understands drivers are not contracted to one or the other of those, but to the central entity from which they are placed in one of the seats.

Hence it was able to quickly move Tsunoda in to replace Liam Lawson after the opening two rounds as the New Zealander struggled at Red Bull Racing.

Ironically, Tsunoda is the driver likely to make way in F1 2026, the Japanese driver tipped to follow Honda to Aston Martin as Marko looks to make way for a junior at Racing Bulls – Arvid Lindblad in the driver’s seat for that opportunity.

However, Hadjar’s promotion is not yet locked in. While some sources have suggested he’s already been told that he’ll move up, others have denied it has yet been determined.

“He’s still learning,” Marko said of Hadjar’s progress.

“He has a very good relationship with his engineer, he’s also French, so it helps, but it just has to keep going and developing like he is.”

