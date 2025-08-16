Daniel Ricciardo treated in hospital following motorbike accident in Australia

Daniel Ricciardo has suffered a minor injury following a motorcycle accident in Australia earlier this week.

The 8-time grand prix winner was riding a dirt bike in northern Queensland when he came unstuck on Thursday.

Daniel Ricciardo suffers minor injury in dirt bike accident

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher.

Days after his first public appearance since leaving Formula 1, Ricciardo is believed to have picked up a collarbone injury due to a motorcycle accident.

Ricciardo was riding through the Daintree in northern Queensland when he suffered the injury, although details on the exact nature of his accident have not yet emerged.

PlanetF1.com understands he was taken to Mossman Hospital in Queensland for treatment.

The hospital provides accident and emergency treatment for the local area, as part of the Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service.

While details are scant at present, Ricciardo is understood to have been in good spirits while being treated for his injury.

The 8-time race winner is back in Australia, where he took part in a real estate conference on Monday on the Gold Coast.

Headlining Ray White’s Connect conference, Ricciardo was asked by renowned sports presenter Mel McLaughlin about life after F1.

“Well, I haven’t been shaving my face,” joked the Honey Badger. “The beard is my comfort right now.

“This year has been a bit of self-exploration. I lived this crazy high-speed life for so long, and this year I’ve sat into a little bit of stillness.

“I’ve had a lot of time, I’ve done some hiking. I was in Alaska a few weeks ago and didn’t get mauled by a grizzly, which was a bonus.

“I’ve been trying to figure out who I am other than this racecar driver.

“I’ve come to appreciate the little things more and the meaning of the importance of family and friends.

“I’ve always been driven, and that sometimes leads you to being selfish, so I’m trying to learn to be a bit more selfless and become a better listener.”

More on F1’s Honey Badger, Daniel Ricciardo

👉 What happened to Daniel Ricciardo? The compelling theories to explain his sharp F1 decline

👉 Daniel Ricciardo net worth: How much is F1’s ‘Honey Badger’ worth?

The Gold Coast event was his first truly public appearance since stepping away from Formula 1 following last year’s Singapore Grand Prix, as Red Bull opted for change by slotting Kiwi driver Liam Lawson into his seat at the Racing Bulls team.

Ricciardo has since kept a low profile. He was in Melbourne over the Australian GP weekend as part of a pop-up store for his motorsport-inspired fashion brand, Echanté.

He has also been back in Europe recently, where he was spotted playing padel with Oscar Piastri and George Russell. More recently, he spent time in the United States.

Ricciardo was long linked with a move to Cadillac as one of the squad’s foundation drivers. The Australian was considered a strong option given his race-winning pedigree and popularity in the US, sparked by Drive to Survive.

However, in a video capture by fans, he conceded that he is “done” with F1, while Cadillac boss Graeme Lowdon has all but ruled the Aussie out off the back of this.

“If I need to convince someone, then it’s the wrong person,” he explained.

“You never need to convince a Formula 1 driver to jump in the car. I’ve got no problem; everyone can make their own mind up.”

Ricciardo’s departure from F1 came relatively swiftly, not long after he was overlooked as a potential replacement for Sergio Perez, who struggled through F1 2024 alongside Max Verstappen at the senior Red Bull team.

It brought to a close a career that began in 2011 and netted 8 grand prix wins.

Read Next: Zak Brown leaps to defence of Charles Leclerc over unwanted F1 statistic