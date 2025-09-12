Red Bull drops huge Daniel Ricciardo return hint after new role announced

Laurent Mekies has dropped a huge hint that Daniel Ricciardo could return to Red Bull in some capacity during the F1 2026 season.

It comes after the newly retired F1 star secured a new role as a global racing ambassador for Ford, Red Bull’s incoming engine partner.

Daniel Ricciardo to re-establish Red Bull links with new Ford role?

Ricciardo remains one of the most recognisable names of the modern era of F1 having claimed eight grand prix victories for the likes of Red Bull and McLaren.

The upcoming Singapore Grand Prix will mark a year since Ricciardo’s final F1 appearance, with the Perth-born driver ruthlessly dropped by the Racing Bulls junior team for the final six races of the 2024 season.

Ricciardo has kept his distance from F1 in the 12 months since, but announced last week that he is to become a global racing ambassador for Ford.

The 36-year-old confirmed his retirement from motorsport in the process, ending a year of uncertainty surrounding his future plans.

Red Bull will produce its own engines for the first time next season via its in-house Powertrains division, which will work in collaboration with Ford in a deal announced in early 2023.

And Mekies, who succeeded Christian Horner as the chief executive and team principal of the Red Bull Racing team in July, has teased that the team’s relationship with Ford could see Ricciardo return to the paddock with Red Bull in 2026.

Asked if the door is open for Ricciardo to return to Red Bull in some capacity, Mekies told Sky F1: “It’s a family feeling to see Daniel getting back with Ford Racing as part of this adventure.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s one of the many examples in which we see how many connection points we have between our two companies, between the two projects.

“I’m sure everybody will love to see Daniel back in the paddock and we are perhaps going to have that sometime thanks to Ford Racing.”

In an open letter provided by Ford to PlanetF1.com, Ricciardo revealed that his relationship with the US manufacturer stepped up after Ford was announced as Red Bull’s 2026 engine partner almost three years ago.

Ricciardo wrote: “To all the Ford team members around the world, hey!

“I hope you’ve all had a great summer (or winter for us Aussies) and are excited for the rest of 2025.

“I wanted to write you all a quick note to coincide with some exciting news.

“While my racing days are behind me, my love for anything with wheels will always remain high and for that I am proud to be partnering with Ford to become a Global Ford Racing Ambassador.

“I am going to be working closely with the Ford Racing team and specifically focus on the amazing Raptor brand and lifestyle that Raptor has become for many of Ford’s customers.

“So why now and why me?

“When I decided it was time to retire, I thought long and hard about finding the most authentic way to stay connected to the world of motorsports.

“For me, racing was always about having fun. It made me happy and created memories that will last a lifetime.

“I was thinking back to my core memories with Ford.

“First, when I purchased a Raptor back in 2017 before I even owned a home in the US. Priorities, am I right?

“Then, shortly after Ford announced it was partnering with Oracle Red Bull Racing, I came over to Dearborn and met senior leaders like Jim Farley (we had a ton of fun and a lot of laughs) but also had the chance [to] peak [sic] behind the curtain and see what was happening within your design department. Damn impressive.

“I then visited the team in Cologne later that summer and had a great time meeting employees, watching a live crash test and answering questions in a Town Hall.

“Throughout all these occasions, Ford and its employees’ passion for motorsports was very apparent.

“But what excites me most is how you all continue to find ways of having fun while innovating.

“Ford has built a proper business around motorsport and is using it to bring new technologies to your road cars. And nothing brings that to life better than the beloved Raptor.

“Taking my bias for ‘American-made’ and deep love for trucks out of the equation, Raptor is becoming a global powerhouse.

“I’m one of thousands of happy customers. Some of my favourite memories are road tripping behind the wheel of my Raptor and I can’t wait to add to my existing Raptor ownership, plus meet the customers who are equally passionate about their vehicles.

“I couldn’t be more excited for all the amazing drives ahead with Ford and for all the incredible projects Ford Racing has in its pipeline.

“From F1, to Dakar and from Le Mans to Bathurst, few companies have been at this for as long as you guys have.

“And from what I have seen, we have an incredible future ahead and I am so proud to be joining the team.

“So, here’s to the fun, the laughs and memories that lie ahead.

“Daniel”

