Formula 1 has announced a new broadcast agreement for the United States with Apple acquiring the rights from 2026.

A five-year deal has been agreed between F1’s commercial rights holder and the tech giant, building on a relationship that began with the F1 movie.

Apple broadcast deal reflects changing fanbase

It’s thought the new Apple deal marks a more than 50 per cent increase in annual fees, a figure reportedly around $140 million (£104m).

The relationship comes as the demographic of American F1 fans changes, with a 2025 survey revealing almost half of fans who’ve followed the sport for less than five years are aged 18-24, with more than half are female – a marked shift in the sport’s traditional fanbase.

The move to Apple in the United States will see the broadcast move from ESPN.

Owned by Disney, ESPN had held the rights to Formula 1 broadcasts in the US since 2018, having also carried the telecast through much of the 1980s and 1990s.

“This is an incredibly exciting partnership for both Formula 1 and Apple that will ensure we can continue to maximise our growth potential in the U.S. with the right content and innovative distribution channels,” said FOM boss, Stefano Domenicali.

“We are no strangers to each other, having spent the past three years working together to create F1 The Movie, which has already proven to be a huge hit around the world. We have a shared vision to bring this amazing sport to our fans in the U.S. and entice new fans through live broadcasts, engaging content, and a year-round approach to keep them hooked.”

The new deal will see Apple TV show all practice, qualifying, sprints, and races from F1 2026, with selected races and sessions available for free via the Apple TV app.

F1 TV Premium, F1’s own offering, will continue to be available in the U.S. via an Apple TV subscription only and will be free for those who subscribe.

As part of the deal, F1 will also be ‘amplified’ via Apple News, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Apple Sports, and Apple Fitness+.

Broadcast agreements are a key pillar for FOM, forming one of its three main sources of revenue.

With the calendar full and therefore limited potential for growth in terms of income from promoters, trackside advertisers, and corporate hospitality, broadcast deals are a more achievable growth area.

That’s especially the case with the surging interest in F1, helping the commercial rights holder drive up the value of the rights associated with the sport.

