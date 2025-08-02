Felipe Massa and Kevin Magnussen are now proud co-owners of Le Mans FC as the club announced exciting new investment.

The former F1 drivers are not the only sports stars involved in the deal, with tennis legend Novak Djokovic also becoming a part-owner of the French second division side.

Felipe Massa and Kevin Magnussen invest in Le Mans FC

Fresh off earning promotion back to Ligue 2 – the second tier of the French football pyramid – Le Mans FC has confirmed major changes to its ownership structure, as a new collection of investors arrive.

The initiative has been led by OutField, a Brazilian-based international consortium, and includes OakBerry CEO Georgios Frangulis, as Massa, Magnussen and Djokovic also arrive as co-owners.

In the world of motor racing, Le Mans is one of the most recognisable names about, as it is the scene of the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance event. Le Mans FC will look to further tap into that connection by bringing Massa and Magnussen on board.

Massa won 11 grands prix across his impressive Formula 1 career, the Brazilian representing Sauber, Ferrari and Williams over 269 grand prix starts, while former McLaren, Renault and Haas driver Magnussen has experience competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, appearing in the 2021 LMP2 class.

“I think everyone knows about my passion for football, which has led me to take this step,” said Massa.

“Le Mans FC has a strong link with motorsport, and when my good friend and partner at Oakberry, Georgios Frangulis, introduced me to the project, I wanted to be part of it – all the more so alongside people I deeply respect, such as Djokovic, who needs no introduction, and Magnussen, with whom I shared many years in Formula 1.

“It’s undeniably a great opportunity, taking advantage of the momentum of French football, the reigning Champions League champion [Paris Saint-Germain], which is currently attracting major investment.”

Thierry Gomez, Le Mans FC chairman and co-owner, said: “When I first presented my project to you on 7 July 2016, when the club was playing in National 3 and playing its matches at La Pincenardière, I made it clear straight away that my primary objective would not be to aim for accession to the top division at any price, but to put in place an overall project and a path that would enable the club to grow each year.

“Over the last nine years, we have worked to structure the club, develop our youth training, grow our women’s section and bring together all the club’s players, both internal and external (players, coaches, employees, managers, volunteers, partners, supporters).

“At the start of this new season, we are delighted to be back in Ligue 2 BKT and to be celebrating our 40th anniversary.

“But we need to be aware that football’s economic model has changed, with the top flight shrinking and new investors arriving.

“To exist in this new context and hope to continue to grow, we have no choice but to adapt, because our ambition remains the same: to fill the stadium and share great emotions TOGETHER.

“That’s why I’m delighted today to announce the arrival of our new financial partner: OutField, the leading sports investment company in Latin America, and Georgios Frangulis, founder and CEO of OakBerry. They have the distinction of being a Brazilian investment fund. You know my love of the game… and who better than the Brazilian team to symbolise the beautiful game in the world of football?

“The fund is also unique in that it invests in top sportsmen and women. Novak Djokovic, Felipe Massa and Kevin Magnussen will all be part of the adventure.”

