Racing Bulls F1 driver Isack Hadjar has announced that he has signed up with the 22 Ventures management company.

It sees the F1 2025 rookie align the same agency which manages football stars like Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Erling Haaland and Bukayo Saka.

Isack Hadjar secures deal with leading management company

Hadjar has enjoyed an impressive debut season with Red Bull’s sister team in the F1 2025 season, scoring points at five of the 13 races held so far.

The 20-year-old suffered heartbreak on his debut in Australia, where he was denied a place on the starting grid after crashing out on the formation lap in wet conditions.

Anthony Hamilton, the father of Hadjar’s boyhood idol, the Ferrari driver and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilon, was among those to console the Racing Bulls star as he returned to the paddock in tears.

Isack Hadjar vs Liam Lawson: Racing Bulls head-to-head scores for F1 2025

Hadjar has responded well in the months since, claiming a best finish of seventh place at the Spanish Grand Prix in June.

Hadjar’s affairs so far in career have been handled by his mother Randa, who has served as his manager.

In a statement provided to PlanetF1.com on Friday, Hadjar announced that he has secured his first ‘strategic partnership’ with 22 Ventures.

As part of the deal, 22 Ventures – which has gained exclusivity over Hadjar’s ‘individual commercial activities’ – will ‘collaborate closely’ with Mrs Hadjar to support the Racing Bulls driver in his ‘day-to-day operations’.

Hadjar said: “I am committed to working only with the best, and partnering with 22 Ventures was the obvious choice for my career.”

Mrs Hadjar added: “After an extensive selection process, it became clear that 22 Ventures was the right team for us.

“We are excited about the opportunity to grow together in the coming years.”

Karim Chellat, the co-founder of 22 Ventures, said: “Isack Hadjar has proven himself as the standout newcomer in his first season in F1.

“We are absolutely honoured to be part of his forthcoming journey and look forward to working alongside his current and very talented team.”

Hadjar’s impressive performances for Racing Bulls have seen him linked with a promotion to Red Bull Racing for next season.

Yuki Tsunoda’s future with the Milton Keynes team is unclear as Red Bull prepare to part with long-term engine supplier Honda at the end of F1 2025.

