Final F1 points standings after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lando Norris has won the 2025 Formula 1 world championship by just two points over Max Verstappen with Oscar Piastri just 13 points back in third place.

It was a dramatic conclusion to the year in Abu Dhabi, with Norris doing what he needed to secure his first title.

Lando Norris wins first F1 title in Abu Dhabi

Verstappen won the race from Piastri with Norris third, but that alone was enough to secure the resurgent Dutchman a fifth consecutive title.

Holding a 12-point advantage ahead of the race, Norris needed only a podium result to deliver McLaren its first drivers’ crown since 2008.

That he duly managed, trailing Piastri to the line in a race otherwise controlled by Verstappen’s Red Bull.

George Russell ended the year fourth best from Charles Leclerc, the Ferrari driver almost 100 points to the good of his new-for-2025 teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Kimi Antonelli chalked up 150 points in his debut campaign to finish as best of the newcomers, while late podiums weren’t enough for Carlos Sainz to overhaul his Williams teammate Alex Albon – the duo finishing the year on 73 and 64 points respectively.

In total, 19 of the 21 drivers who raced in 2025 scored points, with Franco Colapinto and Jack Doohan the two who missed out.

McLaren wrapped up the Constructors’ Championship in Singapore with Mercedes confirming itself in second in Abu Dhabi.

Victory for Verstappen saw Red Bull lock itself in with third, 18 points back from the silver squad, while Ferrari slipped to fourth.

Williams was an impressive fifth while Racing Bulls secured sixth at the to of a competitive pack of teams that saw Aston Martin seventh on 89 points, just three fewer than the Faenza squad, Haas eighth on 79, and Sauber ninth on 70.

2025 Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship standings

1. Lando Norris – 423 points

2. Max Verstappen – 421

3. Oscar Piastri – 410

4. George Russell – 319

5. Charles Leclerc – 242

6. Lewis Hamilton – 156

7. Kimi Antonelli – 150

8. Alex Albon – 73

9. Carlos Sainz – 64

10. Fernando Alonso – 56

11. Nico Hulkenberg – 51

12. Isack Hadjar – 51

13. Oliver Bearman – 41

14. Liam Lawson – 38

15. Esteban Ocon – 38

16. Lance Stroll – 33

17. Yuki Tsunoda – 33

18. Pierre Gasly – 22

19. Gabriel Bortoleto – 19

20. Franco Colapinto – 0

21. Jack Doohan – 0

2025 Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship standings

1. McLaren – 833 points

2. Mercedes – 469

3. Red Bull – 451

4. Ferrari – 398

5. Williams – 137

6. Racing Bulls – 92

7. Aston Martin – 89

8. Haas – 79

9. Sauber – 70

10. Alpine – 22

Read more: Best F1 drivers: Which F1 driver has the most race wins?