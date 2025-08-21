When Ford joined forces with Red Bull to create their F1 2026 power unit, the internal combustion engine was of little interest.

But, Ford motorsport chief Mark Rushbrook says they have become involved in that area after all. At this point, Ford is active on “almost the entire car” as Formula 1 heads towards a new era.

Ford steps up Red Bull alliance

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Formula 1 has reached the summer break in the final season with the current regulations. Next year, cars which will be 30kg lighter shall hit the grid, making use of active aerodynamics as the Drag Reduction System [DRS] bows out.

It will be one of the biggest regulatory overhauls seen in Formula 1, as at the same time the chassis rules change, the engine regs will too. The new power units will run on a 50/50 split of electrical energy and an internal combustion engine utilising fully sustainable biofuels.

With Honda switching allegiances to Aston Martin for F1 2026, Red Bull opted to become a power unit manufacturer in its own right, teaming up with Ford for the assignment.

And in a Motorsport aktuell interview, Rushbrook gave an update on how the alliance has evolved as F1 2026 moves closer.

“We wanted to learn about electrification: battery cell chemistry, motors, inverters, calibration, control and how everything interacts with the combustion engine. We wanted to learn about optimising fuel efficiency,” he said.

“Initially, we didn’t want to be so involved in combustion engines, but now we are because we obviously still have a lot to learn in this area. Here, we mainly help with the production of parts. So now we are involved in almost the entire car – and also on the operational side.”

How F1 2026 is shaping up

👉 F1 2026: Confirmed teams and power unit suppliers for F1’s huge regulation changes

👉 F1 2026 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2026 grid?

Initially, Red Bull had been in talks over partnering with Porsche. Fellow Volkwagen Group brand Audi will join the grid in F1 2026, as Sauber morphs into the Audi F1 works team.

When Red Bull-Porsche failed to be, the door opened perfectly for Ford.

“We were quite lucky with our timing as far as Red Bull was concerned,” said Rushbrook. “They had just decided to develop their own powertrain for 2026.

“It was still at a very early stage, but even then they realised that resources are limited, even for a large Formula 1 team. Especially since Milton Keynes had never developed its own engine before.”

While the current F1 era has largely become a chassis battle with engine development frozen, from F1 2026, energy management on the power unit is expected to play a key role in performance.

This only makes Ford’s work with Red Bull on their engine that much more pivotal.

Red Bull’s four-time World Champion Max Verstappen was asked whether he believes F1 2026 will be a story of energy management races.

“It will,” he responded to the media, including PlanetF1.com, at the Hungarian Grand Prix. “Some races a bit more than others.

“But I mean, that’s already happening also now. But for sure, next year, that will be a bit more.

“Time will tell, of course, if that’s a good thing or a bad thing.”

Read next: Why hasn’t Laurent Mekies been made a director at Red Bull?