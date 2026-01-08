Two-time World Rally champion Kalle Rovanpera is ready for a busy month ahead as he debuts in single-seater racing.

The Finn, 25, announced his intent to retire from the World Rally Championship to prioritise a switch to single-seaters for the first time, and has tested a variety of machinery since.

World Rally Champion set for single-seater debut in Formula Regional Oceania Trophy

Rovanpera will begin his single-seater career at the Formula Regional Oceania Trophy, which is taking place over four consecutive weekends spanning from January into early February, the first round being held at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park over the coming weekend.

The popular series, which enables juniors to gather plenty of back-to-back experience in consecutive weeks, will enable Rovanpera to get to grips with different machinery and racing wheel-to-wheel – not often a prerequisite of rallying.

Rovanpera, who is also backed by Toyota Gazoo Racing, tested in Super Formula as well as Formula 2 towards the end of 2025, and will take his first steps in a new form of racing for him this weekend before a full-time seat in Super Formula with the Toyota-powered KCMG team.

“So it begins. My first ever single seater race weekend is here!” He wrote on Facebook.

“First of the four consecutive race weekends of Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy is underway with the first test sessions already completed.

“It’s going to be a busy month with lots to learn, but that’s exactly why we are here!”

The series culminates with the prestigious New Zealand Grand Prix, a race dating back to 1950 which, now including Lando Norris, has seen no fewer than seven Formula 1 World Champions win.

On the current grid, Lance Stroll and Liam Lawson also count themselves as past winners of the New Zealand Grand Prix.

Other high-profile drivers have also competed in the series in recent years, with 2024 Supercars champion Will Brown being the winner of last season’s edition of the New Zealand Grand Prix, while fellow Supercars star Broc Feeney was also among last year’s field, taking pole and finishing sixth.

As for Rovanpera, though, he acknowledged the challenge ahead by taking on a new direction in motorsport when already rallying’s youngest ever World Champion.

When announcing the news of his change in direction, he said: “The upcoming years will be the biggest challenge I have faced so far. I will be stepping into the unknown and very far from my comfort zone which has been rallying for so long.

“But that’s also one of the reasons why I wanted to make this change. I want to learn new things, push my limits and I’m ready to give my all for this project!”

Rounds 1, 2 and 3 of the Formula Regional Oceania Trophy will be held across 10 and 11 January.

