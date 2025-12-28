Jenson Button claimed that there is a common misconception around the Brawn F1 car which he drove to the Drivers’ Championship title.

While the Brawn BGP 001 was the only car in which Button reached the F1 mountaintop, it was not the best car which he drove in Formula 1. That was his 2011 McLaren. The Brawn did get a special mention, due to the incredible story around that title win, with shoutouts for the Honda 006 and Williams FW22.

Jenson Button: ‘Best car was the 2011 McLaren’

Button, a 15-time grand prix winner, will forever be fondly remembered for his connection with the Brawn GP story.

Born from the ashes of Honda F1’s demise, Brawn GP remarkably went on to win the Drivers’ Championship through Button, and the Constructors’ crown, in 2009.

It was the team’s only season of existence, having been bought and transformed into the Mercedes works team in time for the 2010 season.

Button began his F1 career with Williams, before stints with Benetton/Renault, BAR/Honda, Brawn and McLaren.

“The best car for me was the 2011 McLaren [MP4-26]. I would say it was the best car I ever drove in F1,” Button told Motorsport.com.

Button claimed four grand prix wins in the McLaren MP4-26, which included winning the longest race in F1 history in Canada that year.

Button finished runner-up to a dominant Sebastian Vettel in that year’s championship.

People commonly assume, incorrectly, that the Brawn GP car was the best he drove, Button states.

“And then for the feel, I would say probably the 2004 BAR-Honda [006],” he continued. “We had a flexi rear wing and it was such a nice car to drive [with the] V10. It wasn’t as quick as the Ferrari, but it was just really nice to drive. I got 10 podiums. Didn’t win a race.

“And then the Brawn [BGP 001]. The funny thing with the Brawn is, everyone’s like, ‘It must have been the best car you ever drove’.

“But we went from the regulations with more downforce in 2008 to then less downforce in 2009. So [the Brawn] was better than the other cars, but it wasn’t that quick; there were still weaknesses of the car. But the memories from that car were amazing.

“Also, my first-ever F1 car was pretty special, the FW22. It did nothing wrong. It was just so nice to drive, like a big go-kart. And I actually got to drive that car last year at Silverstone, which was great.”

