Lance Stroll is set to make his GT3 debut during the F1 2026 April break, piloting an Aston Martin in the GT World Challenge Europe.

The Canadian will join former Marussia F1 driver Roberto Merhi and 21-year-old Mari Boya at Paul Ricard for the six-hour night event behind the wheel of one of seven Aston Martin Vantage GT3 cars in the field.

Lance Stroll GT3 debut with Aston Martin confirmed

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Formula 1 is in the midst of a five-week break following the cancellations of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian grands prix.

With Max Verstappen having taken the jump into GT3 racing through ownership of his own team, Stroll has become the latest Formula 1 driver to join the field in a 59-car event at the former home of the French Grand Prix.

Stroll shared an Instagram story at the Nurburgring on Wednesday as GT3 machinery went past on the pit straight, and his first race entry has now been confirmed for next weekend.

The #18 Comtoyou Racing car in which Stroll will compete has been placed in the top Pro class for the event, in which the Aston Martin F1 driver will compete against the likes of the Mercedes of Verstappen Racing – though the Red Bull driver is not scheduled to compete, with Chris Lulham, Dani Juncadella and Jules Gounon all slated to appear.

Stroll does have previous sportscar experience on his way up to Formula 1, having twice taken part in the 24 Hours of Daytona – finishing fifth overall as he took part in the Prototype class in 2016, returning in 2018 and finishing 15th overall.

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Other representation in the Pro class includes motorcycle legend Valentino Rossi, who is now several years into a GT career, as well as Arthur Leclerc, Ferrari factory driver and younger brother of Charles.

Stroll and his teammates will join the rest of the field in a Prologue test at Paul Ricard on Wednesday 8th April, in the days leading up to the race weekend, with first practice getting underway on the afternoon of the following Friday.

Aston Martin Head of Endurance Motorsport, Adam Carter said: “It is fantastic for Aston Martin to have the strongest Vantage line-up the brand has ever fielded in the GT World Challenge Europe that includes two Pro cars filled with Aston Martin works drivers.

“The GT World Challenge Europe goes from strength to strength with every passing season and there is no better way, or place, to showcase Vantage’s exceptional abilities on the international motorsport stage.”

The six hours around Paul Ricard represents a unique challenge on the GTWC Europe calendar as the race takes place almost entirely at night, getting underway at 6pm on Saturday April 11 and finishing at midnight.

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