McLaren headed to Portimão following the Hungarian Grand Prix. It was a TPC test with a twist.

Footage of reigning world champion Lando Norris at the wheel has emerged. It comes after McLaren confirmed that this was a strategic visit to the venue, ahead of its return to the Formula 1 calendar in 2027.

Lando Norris features in McLaren line-up at Portimão

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It was announced last year that Formula 1 would return to Portugal in 2027 and 2028.

This sealed Portimão’s comeback, after its appearances on the pandemic-hit calendars of 2020 and 2021.

Before Formula 1’s competitive return to the Algarve, McLaren was in the house, fresh off returning to winning ways courtesy of Norris at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Footage emerged online showing Norris in action, as he tackled the fast, sweeping circuit which proved a hit with the F1 fanbase.

Norris is also joined at the test by teammate Oscar Piastri, who contested against the Brit for the Hungarian GP win.

A collision while trying to lap Carlos Sainz, and later a gearbox failure, saw Piastri’s victory hopes fall apart.

McLaren has a very specific reason for heading to Portimão before heading off on summer vacation.

The team confirmed that it was conducting this Portimão TPC [Testing of Previous Cars] test with the F1 2027 calendar in mind.

Alongside Norris and Piastri, McLaren reserve Leonardo Fornaroli, the reigning Formula 2 champion, will also be in action.

This comes after Ferrari became the first team to drive the new Madring circuit, as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc completed a filming day at the venue earlier this month.

The Madring will host the Spanish Grand Prix for the first time in September.

In its Hungarian Grand Prix report, McLaren wrote: ‘It’s not quite the summer holidays yet for the team.

‘Lando, Oscar, and Leonardo head to Portimão this week as part of the team’s Testing of Previous Cars programme.

‘The team are taking advantage of the opportunity to run at a circuit that is returning to the calendar in 2027, and for Leonardo to experience a test with both of the McLaren Mastercard race drivers as part of his development and role as Reserve Driver.’

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Fornaroli, dubbed to PlanetF1.com as McLaren’s “hidden gem” by his former team boss James Robinson, is striving to secure a seat on the F1 2027 grid.

There has been rumblings of a Haas move, after he completed a private test with the team at Jerez last month.

He returned to the McLaren cockpit for FP1 in Hungary.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown believes that Fornaroli deserves a place on the 2027 grid.

Asked if there are real possibilities of Fornaroli realising that dream, Brown said: “Yeah, I think there are.

“He’s a great talent. He’s been doing some testing with us and hopefully he’ll secure an F1 seat. I think he’s definitely worthy of being in F1.”

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