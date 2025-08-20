Is the F1 2026 ‘deal of the century’ driver at risk of being snubbed?

There is one driver, who, despite his performances, is not getting much attention in the F1 2026 rumour mill. That individual is Leonardo Fornaroli.

And it astounds his Invicta team boss, James Robinson, that the Italian remains unaffiliated with a Formula 1 team, as he looks to become the latest driver to win back-to-back titles.

Could ‘deal of the century’ Leonardo Fornaroli miss out on F1 2026?

20-year-old Italian Leonardo Fornaroli has developed into ‘Mr. Consistent’, a trait which may be about to land him another championship.

Fornaroli memorably won the 2024 Formula 3 title without winning a single race. Instead, he failed to score points only twice across the whole season, collecting seven podiums in the process. It was a level of consistency which his rivals could not match, and netted Fornaroli the crown.

If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it, as they say. Fornaroli is demonstrating the value of that saying in Formula 2 2025. Only twice has he failed to score points, and this time, he has three race wins on the board. All of this places him atop the standings, 17 points clear of nearest rival, Aston Martin-backed Jak Crawford.

If Fornaroli seals the deal, it will make it consecutive seasons where an Invicta driver has become back-to-back F3 and F2 champion. Gabriel Bortoleto ticked off that achievement with the team last year, and landed a drive with Sauber as a result.

Bortoleto, like Fornaroli, was not associated to an F1 team academy. But, while Bortoleto’s talents were impossible for Sauber to ignore, Fornaroli has scarcely been linked with a part to play in F1 2026. Teams such as Alpine and the incoming Cadillac F1 squad represent potential destinations in terms of a race seat.

And if no team does act and sign Fornaroli for F1 2026, Robinson claims that is the “deal of the century” passed up.

“I’m astounded at this stage, being candid, and that I cannot understand why Leo is not with an F1 team right now,” Robinson told Motorsport.com.

“He wouldn’t say this, because again, he’s only focused on his next race, so I see it very much as part of my role to say what a lot of people in our team are thinking.

“And it’s absolutely mind-blowing that he hasn’t been announced for an F1 role for next year already, given that most of the other drivers in the top seven or eight positions in the championship are part of F1 team academies.

“I think Leo is a bit of a Moneyball-type pick. He doesn’t do the big banzai moves that some drivers do. He doesn’t do silly dances on the podium. He’s not very outspoken in the media. But having worked in Formula 1 for 20 years, knowing what F1 teams look for in drivers, Leo is an exceptional guy in terms of developing a car.

“I think if you did take a sort of more Moneyball-style approach, Leo would be the most obvious pick for anybody.

“If you’re looking to develop a car, you need a driver that can deliver consistency, lap after lap after lap, they can give you that stable data point. Leo does that better than anybody in F2 right now.

“I think he would be the deal of the century for an F1 team at this stage.”

How F1 2026 is shaping up

Robinson added that Fornaroli’s “development has been as strong, if not stronger” than that of Bortoleto’s, while the “unique thing about Leo is his ability to execute, and in an unflappable way without mistake.”

Four rounds remain in the F2 2025 Championship as Fornaroli looks to seal the crown. Next up is Monza, the racing action to take place from 6-7 September.

