Making predictions over the pecking order based on testing is a tricky business, especially when the regulations have been overhauled. But, Max Verstappen was asked to give it a go.

As the nods and winks continue to be sent the way of Mercedes and Ferrari, Verstappen teased that “any good team with a Mercedes engine” is in for a pleasing F1 2026.

Max Verstappen hints Mercedes power could define F1 2026

Bahrain testing is in the books. Melbourne is the next stop, as Albert Park plays host to the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

It is widely accepted that last year’s top four, McLaren, Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari, is still the top four at the start of F1 2026, despite the re-writing of the chassis and engine regulations.

What order those teams are currently in, is far less clear.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has called Mercedes and Ferrari the “teams to beat” right now. McLaren’s reigning World Champion Lando Norris has spoken of a race pace deficit compared to its rivals.

Mercedes’ George Russell, the F1 2026 title favourite with the bookmakers, recently softened his “pretty scary” talk about the Red Bull-Ford engine, claiming that the Red Bull deployment edge has “closed drastically” compared to the Mercedes-powered teams.

Yet, he still suggested that Red Bull is leading the way in that department. Race starts, meanwhile, are an area of concern for Russell, while Ferrari appears to be thriving on that front.

In Melbourne, it will become clear who has and has not been showing their true hand. Come qualifying, we will get our first firm insight into where the F1 2026 teams shake out.

But, during an appearance on the ‘Up to Speed’ podcast, Verstappen was asked who he sees as his biggest competitor for F1 2026, given the limited amount of knowledge available.

“Well, personally, I think any good team with a Mercedes engine will do well,” he teased.

In addition to the Mercedes works team, the Mercedes engine also powers reigning double champions McLaren, plus Williams and Alpine.

Red Bull is debuting its first ever engine in F1 2026. Developed in partnership with Ford, the PU made a triumphant start to life in Barcelona and Bahrain testing, running almost flawlessly.

Verstappen said that it has been “honestly incredible to witness how these guys have started from zero and have given us a power unit that is running well.”

He added that Red Bull “don’t have any issues,” but as for whether it is “fast enough,” Verstappen admitted that “I have no idea” at this stage.

Melbourne will provide the answers.

