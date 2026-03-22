Sunday’s fast-paced F1 news is dominated by reaction to Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen being disqualified after winning on his Mercedes GT3 debut at the Nurburgring.

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

Max Verstappen disqualified after Nurburgring victory

Max Verstappen and his teammates were disqualified after winning an NLS race at the Nurburgring on Saturday.

Verstappen’s car was excluded after being found to have used seven sets of tyres over the course of qualifying and the race, one more than the permitted maximum of six.

A Mercedes-AMG representative said: “The error occurred during qualifying, when multiple driver and tyre changes were practiced.”

Read more: Max Verstappen disqualified as Nurburgring win lost to rule breach

Max Verstappen team ‘hurt’ by DSQ

Winward Racing, the Mercedes customer outfit operating Max Verstappen’s Team Verstappen, says it “hurts” after the Red Bull F1 driver was disqualified at the Nurburgring on Saturday.

Verstappen’s exclusion came after his car dominated at the Nordschleife, setting pole position by 1.9s seconds and winning the four-hour race by almost a minute.

Team Verstappen switched to Mercedes machinery for 2026 having previously used Ferrari cars.

Read more: Max Verstappen team ‘hurt’ by Nurburgring DSQ as apology issued

Max Verstappen teammate reveals awkward moment on Nurburgring grid

Daniel Juncadella, one of Max Verstappen’s teammates at the Nurburgring, has lifted the lid on an awkward moment on the grid ahead of Saturday’s race.

Verstappen’s participation attracted a large attendance at the Nurburgring with people flocking around the Red Bull-branded Mercedes on the grid.

Juncadella has quipped that onlookers were left sighing when they realised it was him, not Verstappen, in the car.

Read more: Max Verstappen teammate reveals awkward grid moment at Nurburgring

Jenson Button ‘jealous’ of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin

Jenson Button says he is “a little bit jealous” of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso getting to drive a Formula 1 car designed by Adrian Newey in F1 2026.

Despite never representing the brand in F1, Button joined Aston Martin as an ambassador ahead of the new season after fulfilling a similar role with Williams.

Aston Martin has endured a troubled start to the new season with the team struggling with severe vibrations from its new Honda power unit.

Read more: Jenson Button’s ‘jealousy’ of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll over Adrian Newey cars

Analysis: Max Verstappen has found his happy place

A shame about the disqualification, but Max Verstappen has found his happy place at the Nurburgring.

After a challenging start to the F1 2026 season, the four-time world champion looked happy and content at the Nordschleife on Saturday.

With Verstappen unhappy with the current Formula 1 rules, might he be tempted by a sabbatical in the near future?

Read more: Max Verstappen can’t catch a break