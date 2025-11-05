The Bruce McLaren Trust has issued a statement after the graves of Bruce McLaren and those of family members were vandalised.

The graves of Bruce McLaren – the legendary McLaren founder – and his family have been vandalised at Waikumete Cemetery in Auckland, New Zealand. A charitable offer was received and accepted to repair the damage.

Bruce McLaren and family graves vandalised

Online images showed that the grave of Bruce and his wife Patricia, as well as the grave of his parents, had been defaced with gold paint. Toy cars were placed on top of the head stone of Bruce and Patricia.

According to New Zealand publication Stuff, the vandalism of the McLaren family graves is a repeated act. It is added that the head stone for Bruce’s sister and brother-in-law, next to the head stones shown as vandalised, was also targeted.

It is stated that the vandalism was first witnessed on 30 September, by George Stewart-Dalzell of Grave Guardians, a voluntary organisation which carries out restoration of head stones. With other nearby graves also damaged, Carter-Dalzell noted that it may have been a misguided attempt at repairs.

In a statement, the Bruce McLaren Trust wrote: “It is with dismay that we need to inform our followers that the graves of Bruce, Patty, Ruth and Pop at Waikumete Cemetery in Auckland have recently been vandalised.

“They have been sprayed with gold paint and had toy cars stuck onto them. We are lost for words as to why anyone would do this.

“A very kind offer has been made by The Grave Guardians, a voluntary organisation that restores head stones to repair the damage, for which we are extremely grateful.

“While this work is being undertaken, the stones are wrapped and unable to be viewed.”

Bruce McLaren, born in Auckland, New Zealand, finished runner-up in the 1960 Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship. Bruce founded his own team, ‘McLaren’, in 1963, which has gone on to become one of the most successful F1 teams of all time, and in 2025, retained the Constructors’ title with six rounds of the season to spare.

Bruce raced for his team in Formula 1 from 1966 until his tragic death in 1970. Bruce was killed in a crash at the Goodwood Circuit at the age of 32, while testing his McLaren M8D Can-Am car.

