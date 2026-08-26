Kimi Antonelli spoke of progressive understeer with each tyre set used during the Dutch Grand Prix, culminating in a challenging final stint.

According to Mercedes’ trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin, no obvious cause for this issue exists. Therefore, an investigation has been launched by Mercedes as it searches for answers.

Kimi Antonelli W17 subject to Mercedes inspection

Antonelli led the Dutch Grand Prix through the first stint and into the second, though McLaren’s Lando Norris was keeping him honest in hot pursuit.

After the pair had pitted for a second time, Antonelli began to struggle, now on the hard tyre.

Coming up behind Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, Norris saw his opportunity and went around the outside of Antonelli. Picking off Hamilton soon after, Norris was into the lead.

Mercedes pitted Antonelli again under the Virtual Safety Car later on, but even with fresher tyres, he was left powerless to stop Norris’ drive to victory. Norris’ winning margin was 11.5 seconds.

In Mercedes’ Dutch Grand Prix debrief, Shovlin revealed that Antonelli had reported “that the balance just got more and more difficult as the race went on” as oversteer ramped up.

Mercedes has launched an investigation as it chases answers.

“So, fans have been asking what happened to Kimi’s pace during that third stint,” said Shovlin.

“Well, that’s one of the things we’re looking at right now.

“Kimi said after the race that the balance just got more and more difficult as the race went on. Each tyre had a bit more oversteer than the tyre before it, and we’re trying to understand why that was.

“We didn’t change the car, we didn’t add any aero balance, which is the sort of thing that could have explained it. So we’re having a real deep dive into the data to try and get to the bottom of that, because it’s important to solve those sort of things ahead of the next race.”

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Norris has now won back-to-back races, reducing his deficit to championship leader Antonelli to 83 points.

In a further Antonelli blow, Mercedes has already confirmed that he is facing a back-of-the-grid start at his home race next up, the Italian Grand Prix.

But, as Mercedes waits for its next significant upgrade, Shovlin was delighted with the points haul which Mercedes took away from Zandvoort.

George Russell won the Sprint, while he and Antonelli ensured a double podium result on Grand Prix Sunday.

“It’s obviously getting really tight now in terms of performance,” said Shovlin. “We’re still waiting for our major update to land, and that will help. But in the meantime, it is going to be a bit of a fight.

“But it was really good fun racing this weekend. It was great that without the fastest car, we could still score the most points of any team.

“We’re looking forward to Monza. We’ve got challenges. Kimi is going to be taking an engine penalty, but hopefully, we can get the most out of the car, we can stay in the fight, and we’re looking to do everything we can to preserve our lead in both championships.”

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