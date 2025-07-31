Red Bull look set to add another sports club to their already extensive collection, with a takeover reportedly near.

As per a report by the BBC, Red Bull are to purchase the Newcastle Falcons rugby union outfit, in a deal which is set to trigger the classic Red Bull re-brand.

Newcastle Falcons to become Newcastle Red Bulls?

According to the report, it will be announced next week that Red Bull has bought the Newcastle Falcons, a deal which could transform the fortunes of a side which finished rock bottom of last season’s Gallagher Premiership – the top tier of rugby union in England – winning just two league games.

Seeking fresh investment to contest the upcoming Premiership campaign, it appears Newcastle’s prayers have been answered.

While Red Bull’s recent acquisition of a minority share in English football club Leeds United did not come with the rebranding typical of Red Bull takeovers, it is reported that the Newcastle Falcons will undergo that transformation, morphing into Newcastle Red Bulls.

Red Bull already owns or holds stakes in a wealth of sports entities around the world, including two Formula 1 teams, Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls.

And on top of its Leeds United investment, the energy drinks giant owns fellow football clubs RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, FC Liefering, Red Bull Bragantino and the New York Red Bulls. It also has teams in ice hockey, cycling and Esports.

The topic of multi-team ownership in sport has long since generated intense debate, with Red Bull’s Formula 1 endeavours attracting plenty of attention.

Red Bull has utilised the A-B team model in Formula 1 since it purchased and rebranded Minardi to Toro Rosso in 2006, following Red Bull Racing hitting the grid in 2005 after the Austrian company acquired the Jaguar team.

Regulations in Formula 1 are designed to ensure each team operates independently, though McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown in particular has been vocal against common ownership model which Red Bull enjoys.

Red Bull’s junior team, now known as Racing Bulls, at the start of the year moved into a new facility at Milton Keynes – where Red Bull Racing is based. After the recent sacking of Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing’s team boss since day one, the parent company was able to instantly promote Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies as his replacement, bypassing the customary gardening leave period.

As a result, new rules are set to be introduced for F1 2026 which will outlaw the immediate transferring of staff between teams.

