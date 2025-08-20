What’s better than one Leclerc in a Ferrari? It’s three, of course.

The name Leclerc and Ferrari have become synonymous in recent years through the story of Charles Leclerc’s rise into Formula 1.

A moment in time for the Leclerc family

The godson of future Ferrari F1 driver Jules Bianchi, supported by former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt’s son, Nicholas, and the driver who told his father on his deathbed that he had a Ferrari contract in hand – he didn’t, Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari story is one of those telenovelas.

There were tears, laughter, heartbreak and celebrations.

And then there’s the story of three brothers.

One is a Formula 1 hopeful backed by his godfather and mentor Bianchi, who brought him to Nicolas Todt’s attention, one of a young hopeful who wanted to follow in his brother’s footsteps, and then Lorenzo.

The eldest of the siblings, Lorenzo has his bachelor’s degree in Business and Administration from the International University of Monaco, and while he wanted to enter the world of motorsport as his brother’s did, he’s not the racer they are.

“I did a few competitions,” he said. “But I quickly realised that I would not have a career as a driver, because there is a fairly significant budget problem.

“This sport has always been very expensive & it is quite difficult to manage to make a living from it.”

But that didn’t stop him from realising every young child’s dream – driving a Ferrari F1 car.

Lorenzo drove a Ferrari F1 car this week, with his brother Charles posting it on Instagram.

One Leclerc or three? One Leclerc or three?

Lorenzo, who is nine years older than Charles, was best friends with Bianchi, who tragically lost his life when he crashed at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix and died a year later a result of his injuries.

Although Charles did not realise any details on his brother’s Ferrari run, he has applauded his older brother a mentor and someone who stood for the family.

Read next: Vasseur exposes McLaren boon as Ferrari and Red Bull distracted by F1 rumours