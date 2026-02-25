Every 2026 F1 teamwear ranked from Puma’s Ferrari launch to McLaren’s Castore switch

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

The new F1 season has arrived and that means it is time to answer the most important question of the year; what are you going to wear?

Every team on the grid this year has a distinctive look based on the 2026 liveries and the teams will be sporting their official teamwear throughout the season. It is also in sale to fans and there is plenty of choice this year including the new Tommy Hilfiger-designed Cadillac teamwear for the first time.

We have ranked the best and the worst teamwear of the new season based on design, quality and price and you can see the results below.

Ferrari 2026 Puma teamwear

Ferrari’s 2025 teamwear was a simple design from sportswear maker Puma. Predominantly red, it was a safe offer that ticks all of the boxes for a modern teamwear design. It is Ferrari red with plenty of space for sponsors.

It is difficult for Puma to completely change up the design when the historical constraints are in place but 2026 is a bit of a triumph for Puma. The previously thin white stripes on the sleeves of the polo are much larger and it gives the design a retro feel.

Inspired by the Ferrari designs driven by icons including Niki Lauda and Gilles Villenueve, the teamwear is a clever dive back into the history that makes Ferrari so important to F1’s story. If you ignore the giant blue HP logo, anyway.

At £108 for the polo it is one of the more expensive teamwear options on the market. But it is also one of the best.

The Ferrari teamwear

Aston Martin 2026 Puma teamwear

Aston Martin’s teamwear is some of the simplest on the market. It is shorn of coloured highlights and design elements, and shrinks the sponsor logos down to a bare minimum.

What all that means is that the Aston Martin gear is so cleanly designed that it actually works. The simple but effective branding is helped by the beauty of the Aston Martin green, while even the subtle brand logo on the teamwear caps gives an understated and luxury feel.

The polo shirts are just £81, which is £27 cheaper than Puma’s Ferrari offering.

The Aston Martin teamwear

Cadillac 2026 Tommy Hilfiger teamwear

Cadillac is new to the grid and the eagerly-anticipated teamwear has not disappointed. Teaming up with American designer Tommy Hilfiger is a clever way to lean into the origins of the new addition to the grid.

The teamwear is unique to the grid, unashamedly American and looks like a luxury set of merchandise. Cadillac has by far the fewest sponsors on the teamwear hoodies and polo shirts and it makes for a very clean design.

Cadillac teamwear is going to be popular in the US and for a first effort it gets a thumbs up from us. The polo shirts start from $99.

The Cadillac teamwear

Mercedes 2026 Adidas teamwear

Adidas pumps out plenty of very nice Mercedes merchandise through its partnership with the team. It has already launched a blackout collection for the 2026 season and you can get Adidas-themed F1 trainers.

The teamwear consists of a white polo with black stripes down sleeves or a black polo with white stripes down the sleeves. It is a fairly simple design but the famous three stripes rarely miss when it comes to design.

The design is a little simplistic but Mercedes and Adidas really come into their own when it comes to options. The teamwear caps are like a pop art selection of colours, while there are more hoodies and jackets available than most other teams.

The Mercedes teamwear

Williams 2026 New Era teamwear

Atlassian Williams usually chooses a dark blue design for the teamwear and this year’s polo is no different. New Era, which has a nice line in F1 caps, has designed the 2026 Williams teamwear and it is a solid effort.

The teamwear has a subtle lighter blue pattern against the darker background that gives it a point of interest compared to some of the more simplistic designs on the grid.

The small design flair elevates it above some of the team’s rivals and the Williams teamwear is also one of the cheapest available at £78 for the polo.

The Williams teamwear

Red Bull 2026 Castore teamwear

Red Bull and Castore have gone lighter and brighter for 2026 with a two-tone blue set of teamwear that represents a huge improvement on the 2025 range.

Last year the decision to include a giant RED BULL name across the front of the shirt was an interesting design choice that cheapened the shirts. This year branding is more subtle and the use of light blue on the body and darker Red Bull blue on the shoulders is an attractive design.

The polo shirts are priced at £95, putting it in the middle of the pack in terms of cost.

Red Bull teamwear

McLaren 2026 Puma teamwear

McLaren has the luxury of being one of the most recognisable brands thanks to its striking Papaya colour scheme. The new season means a switch from Castore to Puma for McLaren but the colours remain.

Driver’s champions Lando Norris will shift enough merchandise alone and McLaren has actually reduced the amount of Papaya on the shirt with a black ‘bib’ design for 2026. The t-shirts look good and are probably some of the most distinctive on the grid due to the vibrant colour.

The polo is just £81, which is one of the cheapest on the grid.

McLaren teamwear

Alpine 2026 Castore teamwear

Alpine is one of the F1 brands that uses Castore as its main teamwear partner and the sportswear brand says the designs are meant to look good on the track and as a leisurewear option.

The shirts are a simple design with Alpine’s blue taking up the majority of the space. There are thin pink highlights and the usual list of sponsors.

It works well without being a real standout on the grid. The real bonus is that Castore regularly hosts very good sales and it means you can get kitted out on a budget throughout the season.

Alpine teamwear

Haas 2026 Castore teamwear

Another Castore effort comes in the form of Haas’ new 2026 teamwear. It is a tidy effort, with jet black for the shirt and striking red highlights on the shoulders.

As usual with Castore, the sportswear logo is bigger than most but the monochrome sponsors are a stylish addition to the design.

Haas has an attractive colour scheme to match their 2026 livery. The teamwear is simple but effective. A solid effort from Haas but a price tag of £95 is a bit more expensive than some of the other teams.

Haas Teamwear

VCarb Racing Bulls 2026 teamwear

VCarb Racing Bull’s teamwear looks like an advertising board with huge placements for VISA and Hugo all over the front and a large Red Bull logo on the back.

It does work. The design is only missing a tobacco sponsor to really feel like a retro option in a line-up full of super-slick modern designs. The VCarb teamwear is a blast from the past and will appeal to anybody who longs for the golden age of racing.

It will be a marmite range for most. We quite like it but many will not.

VCarb teamwear

Audi Adidas 2026 teamwear

Kick was is our guilty little pleasure on the grid. With a garish black and luminous green colour scheme it looks more like a caffeine-infused energy drink than an F1 team’s merchandise.

Audi has replaced Kick and the teamwear is a much more subdued affair. It is grey with the Adidas stripes, the Audo logo and Revolut as a sponsor. The monochrome effect does look good but the teamwear is quite basic and that puts it at the bottom of the pile.

Like Mercedes there is a a superb range of other teamwear and leisure wear to get your hands on for the 2026 season.

The Audi teamwear

