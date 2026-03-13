This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

F1 fans who have signed up to the new Apple TV coverage in the US have reported issues with accessing key content.

Fans who logged on to the streaming service were able to watch action from practice, qualifying and the race itself with data and commentators available on F1TV feeds.

Access Sky Sports F1 streams on Apple TV in the US

Those who want to watch UK and Irish streams have struggled to find them on the Apple service, with some questioning if Apple TV has access to Sky TV alongside its own streaming service.

There is an option to access Sky Sports’ UK feed. The broadcaster has the exclusive rights to F1 in the UK but the service is also available to US users via the Apple TV service. However, the service can be tricky to find with some fans reporting they struggled to access the Sky feed.

It can be found by clicking on the F1 tab on your Apple TV, followed by ‘catch the entire F1 season’. You can choose the race you wish to watch and scroll down to find the Sky broadcast.

The Sky broadcast means fans will be able to watch Martin Brundle’s grid walk before the race, as well as UK commentary during the race.

Fans who watch Sky will also have access to a new ‘immersive sidebar’ that will include information including race control, in-race standings, onboard cams and enhanced data, plus a recap function and dedicated driver and team pages.

Apple TV is $12.99 per month in the US and it comes with a free seven-day trial to try before you buy. You can sign up here. The Apple TV subscription also comes with access to F1 TV as part of a deal between the two streaming giants.

Apple TV is not available in the UK but Sky Sports will have every race for the 2026 season starting from £20 for an F1 channel add-on to your existing Sky Sports subscription.

