The only team that could quickly assimilate the Ferrari (FMT) exhaust blown flap on the rear of the SF-26 is Haas and guess what, that’s exactly what they did for China.

However, it’s not a direct copy of the solution, as Haas are clearly looking to make it work with their pre-existing rear end arrangement.

Exhausting their options

The solution presented by Haas in China is therefore a quick response item but will likely see some follow up adjustments arrive in the coming races, not only to their FMT solution but also to the surrounding components, such as the diffuser.

However, like Ferrari, they had already opted for a diffuser extension chute that extends up around the side of the crash structure.

The arrival of their FMT solution will clearly enhance its aerodynamic properties but must now also be re-optimised to ramp up their combined performance.

Like Ferrari (left), the solution can also be broken down into separate design elements, with a seat-like structure wrapped around the exhaust tip, whilst a flap is used to further manipulate the exhaust plume.

In the case of the flap’s design, Haas (right) have opted for something much shorter than Ferrari, that also sits further away from the exhaust’s tailpipe.

As you’d expect there has been special care taken by the team to ensure the materials and coatings can withstand the heat they’ll be subjected to and are monitoring this further still, with heat sensitive temperature strips fixed to the various surfaces that are affected.

Cadillac-ing

You might be wondering if Cadillac is going to join the FTM party, given they’re using the Ferrari powerunit.

However, unlike Haas, Cadillac aren’t buying the rest of their rear end components from Ferrari, opting instead to design and manufacture their own.

And, given that an FMT is a clever interpretation of a quirk within the regulatory boxes that have allowed this design to exist in the first place, this puts Cadillac in the same category as the rest of the field.

This means they’re unable to simply add an FTM to their arsenal as their differential is not located in the same place, which is how Ferrari and now Haas are able to use such a design.

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