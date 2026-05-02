Former F1 driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi has died at the age of 59, his family confirmed on Saturday.

Zanardi was in and out of Formula 1 from 1991 to 1999, contesting grands prix with Jordan, Minardi, Lotus and Williams.

Alex Zanardi dies aged 59

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His best motorsport results came during his four seasons in CART where he won the 1997 and 1998 titles with Chip Ganassi.

However, the series also brought his greatest trial when he crashed at the 2001 American Memorial 500 at the EuroSpeedway Lausitz.

Pitting late in the race, the Italian spun as he returned to the track and was hit by Alex Tagliani, severing the front end of the car. Zanardi lost both of his legs in the crash.

That, though, didn’t stop him from returning to the cockpit two years later when he contested the Monza round of the 2003 European Touring Car Championship with the aid of hand-operated brake and accelerator controls.

Such was his love for motorsport that he continued racing in various series until he hung up his helmet in 2019.

The Italian also competed in handcycling and triathlons, and won a gold medal in the men’s road time trial H4 at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London. He added to his tally with a win in the individual H4 road race and a silver medal for Italy in the mixed team relay H1-4.

At the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro he won the gold medals in the H5 category road cycling men’s time trial and mixed team relay, and also silver in the road race.

His family announced his passing on Saturday.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Alessandro Zanardi, which occurred suddenly yesterday evening, May 1,” reads the statement released by Alex’s family on Obiettivo3’s social media pages.

“Alex passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his loved ones.

“The family sincerely thanks all those who are expressing their support during this time and asks for respect for their grief and privacy during this time of mourning.

“Details regarding the funeral will be announced at a later time.”

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