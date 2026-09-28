Fred Vasseur has admitted talks surrounding his future at Ferrari are “out of my hands”, with one rumoured name in the running for the team principal’s position being Antonello Coletta.

It is worth noting that there are no public intentions of changing team principal at Ferrari at the time of writing, though Vasseur acknowledged the team is “not working in perfect serenity” after the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Should the Scuderia decide to make a change at the top of its Formula 1 operation, though, Coletta’s name has been linked with the post – and he already has a wealth of experience within the Ferrari stable.

Who is Antonello Coletta and what is his Ferrari connection?

Coletta is currently Ferrari’s Global Head of Endurance and Corse Clienti [customer sportscar teams, ed.], having been with the brand since 1997.

Currently, he oversees Ferrari’s highly successful Hypercar efforts in the World Endurance Championship, with the brand having won the 24 Hours of Le Mans three times and the 2025 Hypercar title in only a short period since the 499P project was given the go-ahead.

This role comes alongside overseeing myriad customer-facing experiences such as the popular Ferrari Challenge series, its XX development programme, and the F1 and Prototype Clienti programmes, in which a small group of people can buy, drive and gain mentorship driving Formula 1 and sports prototype machinery from years gone by.

Born in Rome in 1967, Coletta studied economics and business at Rome’s La Sapienza University before taking his first motorsport role with Forti in 1991, working with the team’s Formula 3 and Formula 3000 efforts as sports director.

He added to his CV by taking on two further sporting director roles with Peugeot Italy in 1993 and Alfa Romeo in 1995, before heading to Ferrari in 1997 as the coordinator of the Ferrari Challenge, holding that role until 2003, when he became head of Corse Clienti, overseeing Ferrari’s customer team programme in sportscars.

He joined the board of directors at the Ferrari-owned Mugello circuit alongside a new role as head of Ferrari’s sporting activities in 2014, before taking on a version of his current role in 2015.

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Having played a longstanding role within the Italian brand, he reflected last year on how quickly success has arrived upon its return to top-class sportscar racing.

“We have always said from day one that our goal was victory,” Coletta told Ferrari’s official website in the aftermath of the 2025 season.

“Ferrari always goes out to win, and we could aim for nothing else. Of course, only five years have passed since we received the green light for the project. In that time, we have won Le Mans three times and a World Championship, and if someone had told me this would be our journey, I probably would not have believed it.

“However, it was all possible, and this is testimony to the strength of our project, the staff and our team.”

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