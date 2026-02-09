Under the cover of an all-black livery in Barcelona, Aston Martin has now unveiled the true colours of the AMR26.

The first Aston Martin F1 machine created under the watch of iconic designer Adrian Newey, this car was centre of attention at the Barcelona shakedown. Now, having shown its true colours, anticipation is only building for the season ahead.

Aston Martin AMR26 emerges

F1 2026 marks the start of an exciting new era for Aston Martin.

Its AMR26 will be unleashed, carrying eye-catching Newey innovations which have already been placed under the microscope, especially when it comes to the suspension.

Aston Martin meanwhile begins its journey as a works team this year, having joined forces with Honda. The Japanese manufacturer was tempted to stay in the sport by the new engine regulations, and partners with Aston Martin in the hunt for fresh title success.

Newey designs have accounted for 26 world championship wins in total, as he looks to add a fourth title-winning team to his CV, having reached the F1 summit with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull previously.

With its eye-catching satin green livery now on show for the world, Aston Martin next heads for Bahrain testing, where all 11 teams will be in action between 11-13 and 18-20 February.

Having only emerged late in Day 4 at the Barcelona shakedown, Bahrain will be crucial for Aston Martin, as the team and Honda looks to get some mileage on the clock, and begin exploring the performance which resides within this challenger.

