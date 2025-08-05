Continued unbalanced comments from Sky Germany have prompted the Aston Martin F1 team to take action against the broadcaster.

Pundits, Ralf Schumacher and Timo Glock, are understood to have made a number of disparaging remarks regarding the team or its personnel in recent events, which has led to Sky Germany’s access to Aston Martin being limited.

Aston Martin limits access for Sky Germany

PlanetF1.com understands the German broadcaster was denied requests for exclusive interviews over the Hungarian Grand Prix as Aston Martin reacted to comments about Lance Stroll made by Schumacher.

The ex-Williams driver was critical of the Canadian’s behaviour over the radio at the end of the British Grand Prix, insisting he apologise to his team.

“It’s the worst piece of sh*t I’ve ever driven in my life to be honest. But it’s okay. Seventh,” the Canadian said to his engineer, Gary Gannon, after the Silverstone encounter.

It was the final straw for Aston Martin, which has felt Sky Germany has lacked balance in its coverage for some time.

PlanetF1.com understands that stretches back to the start of the European season with the move to deny interview requests at the Hungaroring the culmination of several weekends of similar concerns.

The move is not a blanket ban or a boycott per se, as some teams have previously employed, and drivers and staff are still free to engage with the broadcaster in the post-session interviews if they wish. Sky Germany is also welcome to participate in open media sessions at other points during the weekend.

However, Aston Martin has drawn the line at one-on-one style interviews, as was seen when Schumacher and host Peter Hardenacke attempted to speak with Lawrence Stroll live last weekend.

The rejection was not lost upon Schumacher, who admitted, “I know they are not giving us any more interviews because they do not like us that much at the moment.”

It’s understood Sky Germany itself has conceded that some of its commentary of late has been too harsh – especially pundits Schumacher and Glock.

Aston Martin has enjoyed an uptick in performances of late, with cars in the points in five of the last six races.

By contrast, the opening eight rounds netted just two top 10 results, for a total of 10 points – all courtesy of Stroll.

Since Spain, the squad has added a further 42 points to its tally, with its drivers tied on 26 points apiece.

Signs of that rejuvenation were apparent at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, though it was a weekend that saw a mid-race Safety Car conspire against Alonso in particular.

PlanetF1.com’s technical editor, Matt Somerfield, suggests the improved form is a cumulative result courtesy of a number of upgraded components in recent events.

That has seen new sidepod bodywork, floor, and front wing, while the squad also works to validate data from its all-new wind tunnel.

Aston Martin has invested significantly off-track over recent seasons, with the new wind tunnel complemented by an expansive new Silverstone factory, as well as key hirings including Adrian Newey and, as first reported by PlanetF1.com, Enrico Cardile starting this week.

For F1 2026, Aston Martin is poised to become the factory Honda operation, when the engine manufacturer switches its supply from Red Bull.

